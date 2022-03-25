A Killeen man, 32-year-old Nafese Emanuel Watson, was arraigned Wednesday on charges of aggravated assault and threatening bodily injury with a deadly weapon.
He was taken into police custody after being accused of discharging a firearm at another resident of his apartment complex. The Herald previously reported on the story Tuesday as the story developed.
Around 10 a.m. Tuesday, Killeen police were dispatched to an apartment complex in the 700 block of Santa Rosa Drive in reference to a shots-fired call. When police arrived, they found a vehicle with damage from gunshots, the affidavit said.
The victim told police he had just arrived at the apartment complex when Watson started shooting at him. Police found multiple .40-caliber shell casings in the parking lot where the shooting reportedly occurred, the affidavit said.
Officers also spoke with witnesses who helped identify Watson. No injuries were reported.
Officers met with Watson and transported him to Killeen City Jail, KPD officials said.
“Through the investigation, it was revealed that the victim and the suspect, Watson, were involved in a previous incident,” KPD Communications Officer, Ofelia Miramontez, said in an email to the Herald.
During an interview, Watson told police he believed the victim had tried to set him up to be robbed or killed the previous weekend, the affidavit said.
He stated that he saw the victim drive into the complex when he retrieved his firearm and began shooting, the affidavit said.
Police searched Watson’s apartment and located a .40-caliber firearm, the affidavit said.
Watson was arraigned Wednesday on charges of aggravated assault and threatening bodily injury with a deadly weapon, which is a second-degree felony. Justice of the Peace Gregory Johnson set Watson’s bail at $100,000.
In an unrelated case, Dante Pagano was arraigned Wednesday on a charge of harassment of a public servant. Justice of the Peace Gregory Johnson set his bail at $90,000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.