Christopher Neal

A Harker Heights man who had been set to face a jury on Monday instead pleaded guilty to a felony charge for causing a crash that killed a woman’s unborn baby in 2018.

Christopher Neal, 46, pleaded guilty on Monday to a state jail felony charge of criminally negligent homicide, according to the 426th Judicial District court coordinator’s office.

