A Harker Heights man who had been set to face a jury on Monday instead pleaded guilty to a felony charge for causing a crash that killed a woman’s unborn baby in 2018.
Christopher Neal, 46, pleaded guilty on Monday to a state jail felony charge of criminally negligent homicide, according to the 426th Judicial District court coordinator’s office.
A sentencing hearing has been set for April 17.
Although the accident occurred in 2018, Neal was not indicted until Aug. 19, 2020. Police said that he ran a red light and did not take evasive action, causing the death of an unborn child, according to the arrest affidavit.
On Oct. 25, 2018, Killeen police officers were dispatched to the scene of an accident at Rosewood Drive and East Central Texas Expressway. There, officers found a black GMC, driven by Neal, with his son in the back seat. Also at the scene was a Ford Explorer Sport Trac, driven by a pregnant woman with her son in the passenger seat.
The investigation concluded that Neal disregarded the northbound red light stop signal on Rosewood, and that his speed was increasing at the time it collided with the woman’s vehicle.
A further review of medical records of the stillborn fetus showed the woman driving the Ford was five months pregnant at the time of the crash, and that her fetus died as a result of “intrauterine fetal demise, due to placental abruption due to maternal blunt force injuries from a motor vehicle collision.” according to the affidavit.
Police said that Neal might have been eating at the time of the collision.
Numerous witnesses saw Neal run the red light and had to take evasive action to avoid hitting him. Police also viewed surveillance video footage of the crash captured by a nearby business.
Police checked the signal lights, but said they appeared to be in good working order.
