A Killeen man pleaded guilty last week to an assault charge after police said he threatened two people with a box cutter in 2019.
On Thursday afternoon, 44-year-old Michael Alan Echols entered a guilty plea to a second-degree felony charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. A plea bargain agreement has been reached in this case, according to remote proceedings in the 27th Judicial District Court.
A sentencing hearing will be held after a presentence report is completed.
Echols has been held in the Bell County Jail in lieu of a bond of $100,000, since he was booked on July 27, 2019.
He was indicted on Oct. 23, 2019.
On July 25, 2019, Killeen police were called to a house in the western area of the city. Police said that Echols threatened two people who were helping a friend move out of Echols’ house there, according the arrest affidavit.
According to the indictment, one of the victims had been in a dating relationship with Echols.
While the two people were in the process of moving things out of the home, Echols arrived and told them to get out of the house and then pulled out a box cutter.
When one person attempted to back away, Echols allegedly put the box cutter to his own wrist and threatened to cut himself. Police said Echols then pointed the knife at the two people again and said they could not leave. He then threw down the knife, allowing them to leave and call the police.
According to the report, when officers arrived, Echols was throwing some belongings out of the house. Officers reported Echols resisted arrest and had to be restrained.
