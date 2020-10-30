A man entered a not-guilty plea this week after being indicted on a Killeen capital murder charge earlier this month.
Bryan Jamal Dunn, 26, was indicted in January on a murder charge. After he turned down a plea bargain offer from the state on Oct. 1 for life in prison, the state presented the case again to a grand jury on Oct. 14. The grand jury indicted Dunn on a capital murder charge because he was allegedly attempting to commit another felony when the murder happened, according to the indictment.
Dunn is accused of shooting and killing 48-year-old Luis Eddie Cosme, a retired sergeant first class, on Oct. 30, 2019.
During a remote arraignment hearing in the 264th Judicial District Court on Thursday, the state’s prosecutor read the indictment and Dunn’s defense attorney entered a preliminary plea of not guilty.
A pretrial hearing has been set for Dec. 4.
Judge Paul LePak told Dunn that capital murder is punishable by life in prison or the death penalty.
Dunn remained in the Bell County Jail on Friday afternoon in lieu of bonds of $2 million.
He was booked into the Bell County Jail on Nov. 1, 2019.
Police said that Dunn was abusive to a woman during her visit to Washington, D.C., to see him — days before the shooting, according to the arrest affidavit.
After the trip, the woman went back to Killeen, where she was staying with Cosme.
On Oct. 30, 2019, Dunn pulled his car directly behind Cosme’s vehicle after he and the woman returned to the residence in the 2100 block of Reese Creek Road.
When Dunn and the woman got into argument, Cosme intervened. Police said that Dunn then shot Cosme twice in the torso with a handgun.
