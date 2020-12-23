Man rams through Killeen impound yard, trying to get vehicle back

An attempt to retrieve an impounded vehicle has a man facing a criminal charge.
Jonathan Ray Jackson, 39, has been charged with criminal mischief, $2,500 or more but less than $30,000, according to a criminal complaint affidavit. On Monday, Killeen Police Department officers were dispatched to a local wrecking service in Killeen. There they were informed that an individual had driven through the service’s fence in an attempt to retrieve a vehicle which was inside the fence perimeter.
Upon arrival, officers found that employees had detained a suspect, identified as Jackson, with his face down in an adjacent field. Several employees indicated that Jackson had entered the office to retrieve his vehicle but became upset when he was told he would need to pay to be able to do so. Jackson then returned to the vehicle he was driving, began to drive around the parking lot in circles, then crashed through the fence.
After trying to flee in the vehicle he was trying to recover, employees were able to detain him until officers arrived.
Jackson told officers he had purposely driven through the fence to retrieve his vehicle because he believed it had been illegally towed. The owner of the wrecking service estimated the damage to his property to be about $7,500, according to the affidavit.
Jackson’s bond has been set at $20,000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.