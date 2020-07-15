A felony shooting case that was set for a sentencing hearing after a guilty plea will be heading for a jury trial instead after the man reversed his plea.
Bobby M. Wilson, 25, pleaded guilty on March 3 to a third-degree felony charge of discharge of a firearm and the case was set for a sentencing hearing last month that was continued on Monday after testimony by Wilson.
On Monday, Wilson officially reversed his plea to not guilty and a jury trial date was set for Dec. 14 in the 264th Judicial District Court.
“We’ve been over the evidence and he wants to reiterate that he only fired one shot into the air,” said Wilson’s defense attorney, Joseph Wiener. “I told him that he shouldn’t plead guilty to anything he didn’t do.”
Wilson told the judge that he did not aim and shoot toward anyone.
“It’s not in my character,” he said.
The state’s prosecutor seemed to welcome a trial before a jury.
“The state’s position is that the evidence says otherwise,” said Assistant District Attorney Fred Burns. “We can try this in front of a jury instead of in front of the court today.”
Killeen police on Oct. 22, 2019, responded to an apartment complex on Bacon Ranch Road regarding a shooting that had just occurred, according to the arrest affidavit. There, “officers spoke with multiple witnesses who (said that) a large group of people had arrived at the location and had a verbal confrontation with a group of people who lived at the complex,” police said.
The witnesses said that a man wearing white pants and a dark hooded sweatshirt discharged a firearm in the direction of the apartment complex during the confrontation and then fled in a dark-colored SUV, according to the affidavit.
Officers were able to locate the SUV in the area and identified Wilson, a passenger in the vehicle, as a suspect because he matched the physical and clothing description given by witnesses, police said.
Police searched the vehicle and located a 9 mm handgun under the seat where Wilson had been seated, with a dark hooded sweatshirt placed over the handgun “to conceal it,” police said. Shell casings of the same caliber were located in the parking lot where the shooting happened.
During the first sentencing hearing on June 22, Wilson said that he did not match the description given by witnesses, contrary to police reports.
He said he was taller than the witness reported, had dreads and was wearing a different shirt. “Parts of this story are being fabricated,” Wilson said last month. “I haven’t been 5’8 since 6th grade.”
Wilson also said that the situation was mischaracterized. He said that as he was escorting his mother through a crowd of 40 to 60 people, she was approached by someone.
“A man pulled a gun on my mother and I can’t let my mother be put in that situation,” he said. “It was a warning shot; I thought you could do that in Texas.”
Burns asked Wilson if he always carries a gun.
“That area has had some cold cases and I didn’t feel safe going there without it,” Wilson said. “There’s been situations I have called them and the situation has changed by the time they got there. I had to ensure my mother’s safety.”
When asked why police found two shell casings, Wilson said that he heard a shot fired by someone else after his warning shot.
Judge Paul LePak asked what the bullet evidence showed. At that time, Burns said did not have the firearms report in front of him, “but other evidence shows that Wilson is not being completely forthright.”
