Eric Thomas Brizuela

A 19-year-old man was sentenced this week to prison time for stabbing a man at the Killeen Mall last year.

Judge John Gauntt on Monday sentenced Eric Thomas Brizuela to five years in prison, according to the Bell County District Attorney’s Office.

