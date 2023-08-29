A 19-year-old man was sentenced this week to prison time for stabbing a man at the Killeen Mall last year.
Judge John Gauntt on Monday sentenced Eric Thomas Brizuela to five years in prison, according to the Bell County District Attorney’s Office.
On May 15, Brizuela pleaded guilty to a second-degree felony charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Killeen police on Nov. 22, 2022, were dispatched to the Killeen Mall after a report of a stabbing. There, officers spoke with a man “who stated that while at the mall with his brother and girlfriend, they came into contact with his girlfriend’s ex-boyfriend, Brizuela,” according to an arrest affidavit. “(The man) stated there was a verbal argument and then Brizuela struck (the man) in the face. (The man) stated that he tried to restrain Brizuela to stop the assault.”
At that time, the man stated that he “felt a warm liquid running down his arm and then saw Brizuela put a knife in his pocket (and) he then realized he had been stabbed,” police said.
The man was treated at the hospital for a large gash on his arm.
Police then went to Brizuela’s residence, where officers spoke with his parents.
The parents “stated that Brizuela had admitted to stabbing someone, believing he was being set up to be beaten up,” according to the affidavit. “Officers took Brizuela into custody ... (he) stated that all of his weapons were on the table and officers later collected three knives. Brizuela then admitted to an officer, unprompted, that he began the physical altercation by striking the victim. Brizuela then admitted to taking out his knife and stabbing the victim twice.”
