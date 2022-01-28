A Bell County district court judge sentenced a Killeen man to time in prison after the man bit a Killeen Police Department officer during an incident in the city last year.
During a remote hearing on Friday morning, John Luis Fermin-Diaz, 23, pleaded guilty to a third-degree felony charge of assault of a public servant. Judge Paul LePak followed a plea arrangement by finding Fermin-Diaz guilty and then sentencing him to two years in prison.
Fermin-Diaz, who has been in the Bell County Jail since July 24, 2021, will get credit for time served.
He was indicted by a Bell County grand jury on Sept. 15, 2021.
On July 22, 2021, two Killeen police officers responded to Fourth Street and Dean Avenue after a report of a man suspected of criminal trespass at a business, according to the arrest affidavit.
Police later found and identified the man as Fermin-Diaz.
After officers asked Fermin-Diaz for permission to search his bag, they found a green leafy substance consistent with marijuana, police said. At that time, officers attempted to arrest him. Fermin-Diaz tried to evade, and began struggling, according to the affidavit.
During the struggle, police said Fermin-Diaz gained control of one of the officer’s Tasers. Police said he also bit one of the officers, who sustained a visible injury to his hand, according to the affidavit.
Eventually, officers were able to restrain and arrest Fermin-Diaz, who was booked into the Bell County Jail.
Fermin-Diaz also is facing a Class B misdemeanor drug possession charge, which is set for a plea hearing on March 4 in a county court. Court records show that he has two prior misdemeanor convictions in Bell County: resisting arrest, search or transport and evading arrest or detention, both in 2020.
Fermin-Diaz was sentenced to 100 days in county jail and paid a fine on those two prior charges.
