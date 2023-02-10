A 22-year-old man will have to pay $7,500 in restitution and complete a term of probation after being sentenced this week for stealing from the Texas Lottery Commission.
Cincere Marshaa Knox was an employee at a convenience store in Harker Heights in 2020, when he was caught on video pocketing lottery tickets without paying for them, according to an arrest affidavit.
In the 426th Judicial District Court on Monday, Judge Steve Duskie sentenced Knox to a term of five years of deferred adjudication probation. He will have to pay restitution to the Texas Lottery Commission and serve 14 days of work release as a condition of his probation, according to Bell County court records.
Knox was indicted on July 7, 2021, but his name was not part of the public list of indictments because he had not yet been arrested. On Oct. 31, 2022, he pleaded guilty to a third-degree felony charge of fraud by claiming a lottery prize in an amount greater than $200, but not more than $10,000.
Heights police began investigating Knox on Dec. 28, 2020, when they were dispatched to the convenience store in reference to a theft.
There, officers met with the manager of the store, who said that Knox, a former employee, “had been stealing lottery tickets from the convenience store,” according to an arrest affidavit. “(The manager) provided officers with video that showed Knox taking the tickets from the store without ever paying for them. (The manager) provided officers with an accounting that showed lottery tickets had been stolen on multiple occasions from Nov. 9, 2020, until Dec. 1, 2020.” Knox was fired on Dec. 2, 2020, at which time the thefts stopped, according to police.
The tickets were valued at $9,698. The commission’s records indicated that Knox netted $7,500, in winnings from the stolen tickets, according to the affidavit.
Police said that surveillance video from a local Walmart store on Nov. 18, 2020, showed Knox — still in the convenience store’s uniform — leaving the Walmart near the time when the Texas Lottery Commission reported that some of the stolen winning tickets were cashed in.
