Cincere Marshaa Knox

A 22-year-old man will have to pay $7,500 in restitution and complete a term of probation after being sentenced this week for stealing from the Texas Lottery Commission.

Cincere Marshaa Knox was an employee at a convenience store in Harker Heights in 2020, when he was caught on video pocketing lottery tickets without paying for them, according to an arrest affidavit.

