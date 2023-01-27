SMITH,DANIEL.jpg

Daniel Patrick Smith

A man who had been out of jail on bond was taken back into custody this week after being sentenced to prison time for molesting two children in 2020.

On Thursday in the 478th Judicial District Court, Daniel Patrick Smith, 23, was found guilty of two counts of indecency with a child by contact. Judge Wade Faulkner then sentenced Smith to 13 years in prison.

BROWN.WILLIAM.EVRETT.jpg

William Evrett Brown
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.