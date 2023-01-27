A man who had been out of jail on bond was taken back into custody this week after being sentenced to prison time for molesting two children in 2020.
On Thursday in the 478th Judicial District Court, Daniel Patrick Smith, 23, was found guilty of two counts of indecency with a child by contact. Judge Wade Faulkner then sentenced Smith to 13 years in prison.
Smith already had pleaded guilty on June 2, 2022, to the second-degree felony charge.
Heights police began investigating after a woman reported on Aug. 10, 2020, that two children who were under the age of 10 had been molested, according to an arrest affidavit.
The two children were interviewed at the Children’s Advocacy Center, where they “both reported that they had sexual contact with Smith and that the location of the assault was the suspect’s house” on Volley Lane in Heights.
One of the children was assaulted on Aug. 9, 2020, and the other child was assaulted “on or about New Year’s 2020 and at other times,” according to the affidavit.
The August assault was witnessed by a man who testified during the Thursday hearing, court records show.
MAN GETS PROBATION
In an unrelated case that also was decided on Thursday, a 34-year-old Killeen man was sentenced to a term of probation after assaulting a woman more than two years ago in front of her children.
William Evrett Brown already had pleaded guilty on Dec. 8, 2022, to a lesser offense of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, which is a second-degree felony. He had been indicted on July 29, 2020, on a first-degree felony charge of aggravated assault with a weapon against a family or household member, according to Bell County court records.
On Thursday, he was sentenced by Judge Steve Duskie in the 426th Judicial District Court to a term of two years of deferred adjudication probation.
Killeen police were called around 10 p.m. on June 24, 2020, to the area of the 2900 block of Bluebonnet Drive after a person reported that children were screaming for help after running from a nearby home.
“When officers arrived, they located (a woman) in her garage bleeding from her arm and her head and had swelling and a purple bruise to her left eye,” according to an arrest affidavit. “Inside the residence were broken items, blood spatter and dripping and a dead bearded dragon lizard. The children reported that Brown had stomped on the lizard, which was a pet of the children.”
The woman told police that she had recently begun seeing someone else and Brown “...was angry that her new ‘friend’ had items at the residence,” according to the affidavit. “He was yelling and breaking things. He started punching her on her head (while) her children were screaming for him to stop.”
Police said that Brown left the room and returned with a knife, at which time he told the victim, “You’re gonna die tonight” before cutting her arm and head.
The woman was treated at a local hospital, where hospital personnel told police that she had a laceration that was six inches long and one inch deep across her right forearm; a two-inch long, half-inch deep laceration above her left eye; and a black and blue bruise on her left eye.
Brown had left the scene that night but was booked into jail a few days later, on June 28, 2020. He was released from jail following the sentencing hearing.
