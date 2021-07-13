One person has been arrested after a man was shot in the head in Lampasas, officials said on Tuesday.
Lampasas police have arrested Rene Anthony Garza, 30, in relation to a Sunday night shooting that injured a 43-year-old male in the 100 block of South Chestnut Street, Lampasas Police Department said in a news release Tuesday morning.
At approximately 9:55 p.m. Sunday, Lampasas police were dispatched to the 100 block of South Chestnut “to what had sounded like an argument and then what sounded like gunshots,” according to the release.
Witnesses told police there had been an argument, a gun was displayed, and shots were fired.
The gunshot victim had been driven to the Rollins Brook Hospital Emergency Room in a private vehicle to seek medical attention, police said.
“He appeared to have a non-life threatening gunshot wound to the head. He received medical attention at Rollins Brook Hospital and later was transported to Scott and White Hospital by Acadian Ambulance,” according to the release.
Garza, a Lampasas resident, was arrested on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
“The gun, a 9mm rifle believed to have been used in the shooting has been recovered,” police said. “This investigation is ongoing and additional charges may be filed in the future.”
