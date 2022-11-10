Shooting Graphic

Police are investigating a fatal shooting after a man was killed in north Killeen on Wednesday night.

Killeen police said Abkhir Abdel Neville, 21, was shot in the 200 block of Bryce Avenue and taken to Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center in critical condition.

janak@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7551

