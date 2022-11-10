Police are investigating a fatal shooting after a man was killed in north Killeen on Wednesday night.
Killeen police said Abkhir Abdel Neville, 21, was shot in the 200 block of Bryce Avenue and taken to Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center in critical condition.
Police were dispatched to the 200 block of Bryce Avenue about 9:45 p.m. Wednesday, according to a Killeen Police Department news release issued Thursday morning.
“Paramedics arrived and started to perform life saving measures,” the release said. The victim succumbed to his injuries and Justice of the Peace Bill Cooke pronounced him deceased at 11;26 p.m.
Social media posts began about 9:45 p.m. Wednesday when people began to ask others about hearing multiple rounds of gunfire near the intersection of Florence Road and Hallmark Avenue, which are near Bryce Avenue. Other comments mentioned seeing police activity on Priest Drive and a life flight helicopter and possibly a law enforcement helicopter in that area of north Killeen.
Although the police department has made no arrests in this case, it is asking the public for help.
“Anyone who may have seen anything or has information about this murder...contact Crime Stoppers at 254-526-TIPS (8477) or go online at www.bellcountycrimestoppers.com. Tips may also be submitted confidentially and anonymously by downloading the P3Tips App for IOS or Android. If a tip leads to the arrest of the person or persons responsible, one could be eligible to receive a reward up to $1,000 in cash.
“No arrests have been made in this case,” KPD said in the release “And, detectives are actively investigating this murder.”
The fatal shooting marks the 17th criminal homicide of the year in Killeen, police said.
