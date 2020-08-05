Killeen police police have released a photo of man suspected in a shooting at a Killeen store last weekend.
On Friday, at approximately 10:10 p.m., Killeen police were dispatched to the Handy Grocery Store, 426 N. Gilmer St., in reference to a 911 call about shots fired, according to a Killeen Police Department press release.
Upon the officers’ arrival, they located a male victim suffering from a gunshot wound. Officers started to perform life saving measures until paramedics arrived. He was airlifted to Baylor Scott & White in serious condition.
“We do not know what prompted the incident,” KPD Spokesperson Ofelia Miramontez said by email on Wednesday.
Detectives obtained photos of the suspect. He is described as a slender built black male, approximately 6-foot-2 to 6-foot-4, 150 to 180 pounds, medium brown skin tone with short hair. He was last seen wearing a white tank-top shirt, blue shorts and white slippers. The suspect fled the area in a four-door Silver Toyota as seen in a photo released by KPD.
Anyone who may have seen anything or has information about this incident is asked to contact Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-TIPS (8477) or go online at www.bellcountycrimestoppers.com. Residents can also download the P3Tips App for IOS or Android and give an anonymous tip.
All information is confidential and anonymous and if your tip leads to the arrest of those responsible, you could be eligible to receive a reward up to $1,000 in cash.
