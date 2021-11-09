A 37-year-old man was arraigned Monday on a drug possession charge after being stopped for an active warrant while he was riding a bicycle late at night.
Police officers saw Matthew P. Crocker riding a bike with no reflectors or bright colors on a Killeen street about 3 a.m. Monday.
Officers stopped him and found he had an active warrant, according to the arrest affidavit. According to the Bell County inmate inquiry portal, Crocker’s previous offense is not listed but is registered as a third-degree felony. Due to the unknown nature of the offense, Crocker does not appear to be given additional bail for the past offense, according to the Bell County inmate inquiry portal.
Upon arriving at the county jail, authorities found a bag containing a white crystal substance in Crocker’s wallet. The substance weighed 0.66 grams and found presumptive positive for methamphetamine in a field test. The bag was sent to the Department of Public Safety Laboratory for further testing, the arrest affidavit said.
Justice of the Peace Bill Cooke arraigned Crocker on Monday on a charge possession of a controlled substance under 1 gram. He set Crocker’s bail at $20,000.
