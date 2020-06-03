One man was arraigned Wednesday after allegedly pulling a gun on a Killeen resident.
Elijah January Freeman was arraigned on a charge of aggravated assault — causing bodily injury with a deadly weapon.
According to the arrest affidavit, Freeman was at a home in Killeen around 8:23 a.m. Monday and allegedly punched the resident in the face. The resident reportedly called out for another person in the house to call 911, at which point Freeman allegedly pulled out a gun and said he would “put them in the dirt.”
When an officer arrived at the scene, they reportedly found Freeman had a gun in his pants with a loaded magazine but an empty chamber. Freeman reportedly told officers that he had hit the first resident with an open hand and pulled the gun when the second resident tried to protect the first.
Freeman was given a $75,000 bond. As of 4 p.m. Wednesday there was no listing for Freeman in Bell County Jail.
