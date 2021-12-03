The Killeen Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a person wanted in an aggravated robbery of a business in north Killeen.
KPD responded to an aggravated robbery at the Texan Mart, 3000 Lake Road, in Killeen at 11:47 p.m. on Nov. 28, according to a KPD Facebook post Friday.
“It was reported a male entered the business and displayed a handgun and demanded money,” police said. “The suspect fled the business on foot with an undisclosed amount of money.”
The suspect is described as a Black male, 6 feet tall and 235 pounds, wearing a black, hooded sweatshirt, black mask, brown overalls, black and white shoes, with a black semi-automatic handgun, police said.
“Detectives are asking anyone who may have seen anything or has information about this Aggravated Robbery, to contact Crime Stoppers at 254-526-TIPS (8477) or go online at www.bellcountycrimestoppers.com,” police said. “You can also download the P3Tips App for IOS or Android and give an anonymous tip. All information is confidential and anonymous and if your tip leads to the arrest of the person(s) responsible, you could be eligible to receive a reward up to $1,000 in cash.”
