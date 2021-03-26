A Texas man was sentenced earlier this week to probation and restitution for setting fire to a woman’s trailer home in Harker Heights last year.
Following a plea agreement, Judge Steve Duskie sentenced Tristian Lamar-Frank Ford, 33, of Tyler to a term of eight years of deferred adjudication probation. The judge ordered Ford to pay $49,800 in restitution to the victim, whose home was destroyed during the fire that Ford set on May 5, 2020.
Prior to making his ruling, Duskie heard from Ford’s defense attorney who said that his client thought the dollar amount of the restitution was too high.
“He wants to pay a fair, reasonable amount for the loss,” said defense attorney Mike Magana during the remote hearing on Tuesday afternoon.
The state’s prosecutor argued that the dollar amount should not be lessened.
“Evidence before the court shows that the amount of restitution requested by the victim is reasonable,” said Assistant District Attorney John Erskine.
Ford pleaded guilty on Feb. 9 to a second-degree felony charge of arson. He was indicted on June 17, 2020.
Ford was arrested following an investigation by the Heights fire marshal’s office into an early-morning blaze that happened on May 5, 2020, in the 100 block of Indian Trail.
Ford set fire to the woman’s home following an argument.
At around 2:50 a.m. on May 5, 2020, Heights police were dispatched to a structure fire, finding the mobile home to be “engulfed in flames,” according to the arrest affidavit.
Police said that Ford called 911 from a nearby fast-food restaurant “to turn himself in for burning down his trailer,” police said.
Ford told police that “it ‘wasn’t an accident’ that he had lit a pair of pants on fire and threw them on the couch of his mobile home,” according to the affidavit. “When Ford realized there was dark smoke in the residence, he told officers he ran away.”
A woman and children who also lived in the mobile home were not there at the time of the fire. No injuries were reported.
