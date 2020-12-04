A man who was sentenced to a decade of deferred adjudication probation for setting a Killeen house on fire in 2018 was back in court on Friday after the state filed a motion to revoke his probation after violations.
Elvin Devon Levels, 28, of Lubbock was being held in the Bell County Jail on Friday in lieu of a bond of $15,000 on the motion to revoke probation.
He was booked back into jail on July 2, jail records showed.
During a remote hearing in the 264th Judicial District Court, Judge Paul LePak heard testimony from Levels and brief arguments before finding that Levels should continue on his probation but return to the Texas Department of Criminal Justice’s inpatient substance abuse program.
On Nov. 26, 2018, after Levels pleaded guilty, a different judge sentenced him to 10 years of deferred adjudication probation on the first-degree felony charge of arson. Levels also was ordered to pay more than $10,000 in restitution and go to a substance abuse treatment facility.
According to remote court proceedings on Friday, Levels violated his probation by drinking alcohol and using methamphetamine, and he did not complete his 12 months of substance abuse treatment.
“We’re running out of options,” said Judge Paul LePak, who presides over the 264th Judicial District Court. “When you relapse in a halfway house, that is a huge concern for me. We’re going to take one more shot to try to get you squared away.”
The state’s prosecutor said that in almost any other first-degree felony arson case he would be arguing for prison time.
“I don’t know what to do with this defendant, to be honest with you,” said Assistant District Attorney John Erskine, in his closing argument. “I’m worried that with probation we’ll have this reoccurring issue. His violations were not violent, they were substance abuse violations.”
The defense attorney for Levels said that his client has a documented mental health history.
“It’s common for defendants to look for the fastest way home, but he’s asking for more treatment so he can re-invest himself in the program. He’s asking for more help,” said Billy Ray Hall. “He’d completed the inpatient part of the program. I think he recognizes his mistakes and he’s willing to apply himself so he can live a stable life.”
Levels told the court that he wants to move back to Lubbock, where his family is, after completing treatment.
“I’m asking for another chance,” he said.
Church Avenue fire
On April 27, 2018, first responders went to a house fire on West Church Avenue, where they found “multiple fires within the structure that were extinguished without incident,” according to the Killeen Fire Marshal’s Office, previously. “The fire caused extensive heat and smoke damage throughout the structure.”
By May 1, 2018, investigators with the Killeen Fire Marshal’s Office determined the fire had been set intentionally.
Levels used an accelerant to start the blaze, according to the arrest affidavit, but the affidavit did not indicate why the fire was started.
The arson caused a big response for the Killeen Fire Department, which rushed to the fire with two engines, one ladder truck, one rescue truck, one command vehicle and three EMS vehicles.
No injuries were reported and the two occupants relocated with family, officials said.
Also sentenced earlier this week, in an unrelated case, was:
Samantha Ann Strough, who received a term of five years of deferred adjudication probation after she shot a woman during a domestic incident earlier this year in Killeen.
As part of the conditions of her probation, Strough will have to complete 200 hours of community service and finish substance abuse treatment and counseling, according to court proceedings on Thursday.
Strough, 25, of Killeen was indicted on July 29 on a third-degree felony charge of deadly conduct discharge of a firearm toward an individual.
She pleaded guilty on Oct. 13.
Judge John Gauntt followed a plea agreement in this case, which was heard remotely in the 27th Judicial District Court. No testimony or arguments were presented.
The victim, now recovered from her injuries, was present in court to support Strough. In prior court proceedings in July and October, the victim indicated, through the defense attorney, that she did not want Strough to go to prison.
Killeen police were called on June 25 to the 1000 block of North Gilmer Street in reference to a shooting. There, police found two women — Strough and the victim — as well as a neighbor who said she witnessed some of the incident, according to the arrest affidavit.
“Officers learned that Strough and (the female victim) arrived home and got into an argument,” police said. “Strough locked (the victim) out of the apartment for a short time before letting (her) in.”
The argument continued inside and Strough allegedly took a handgun owned by both women.
“The neighbor heard (the victim) say, ‘don’t do it, don’t do it,’ and then heard a gunshot,” police said. Strough told officers that she pulled the trigger but said she did not know the gun was loaded, according to the affidavit.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.