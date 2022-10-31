Luke Matthew Cuellar

Luke Matthew Cuellar

A Bastrop man who was set to have a jury trial on Monday instead pleaded guilty to murdering a Killeen woman more than two and a half years ago.

Luke Matthew Cuellar, 28, was indicted on July 8, 2020, on a first-degree murder charge and third-degree felony charge of tampering with evidence. He was listed in the Bell County Jail last weekend in lieu of bonds totaling $860,000. Cuellar was booked on March 22, 2020.

