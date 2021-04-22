A Bell County grand jury indicted a Killeen man accused of threatening to kill members of his family and firing a gun in the direction of one of them during a domestic disturbance earlier this year.
Jose Luis Sanchez, 39, was arrested in February after a SWAT standoff in Killeen. On Wednesday, a grand jury indicted Sanchez on two charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a second-degree felony.
In an unrelated case, Naomi Juliann Bill, 24, of Killeen was indicted on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after police said she can be seen in a video placing a knife next to a young child’s throat.
Neither Sanchez nor Bill were listed in the Bell County Jail as of Wednesday.
Sanchez
Killeen police on Feb. 8 responded to the 3400 block of Cricklewood Drive for a call about a domestic disturbance with weapons.
The caller told the dispatcher that Sanchez “had a gun, had fired the gun, and was now holding his brother and mother at gunpoint,” according to an arrest affidavit.
Police said that Sanchez had left the residence with the weapon prior to officers’ arrival.
A woman at the scene said she and Sanchez got into an argument and Sanchez threw her to the ground, pointed a gun at her and “fired multiple times into the floor” next to where she was lying, according to the affidavit.
One of the children tried to intervene, but Sanchez allegedly pointed the gun at his head and told him, “I’ll blow your brains out,” police said.
Three other children were in the home.
The next day, police learned Sanchez was at a motel in the 800 block of E. Central Texas Expressway. Sanchez did not respond to requests and orders for police to enter the room.
The SWAT team made entry into the room and arrested Sanchez.
Bill
On Feb. 4, Killeen police were dispatched to a residence for a welfare check of a child after police “received information about a video that was being circulated of a woman placing a knife near a young child’s throat,” according to the arrest affidavit.
Police spoke with the child’s father, a soldier stationed in Germany. The man said that his girlfriend had received an Instagram video call from his child’s mother, Bill.
The girlfriend “chose to record the video call, though the recording only had video and no audio,” according to the affidavit. The woman “saw Bill pull (the child’s) head back and place a knife near (the child’s) throat.”
Police obtained a copy of the video and said that Bill was the woman in the video.
Also indicted on Wednesday, in unrelated charges, were:
Chelsea R. Smith, 28, of Harker Heights, on charges of evading arrest with a vehicle, possession of a controlled substance 1 gram or more but less than 4 grams and credit card abuse.
Muhjahaldin Harrell-Johnson, 19, of Killeen, on two counts of assault of a public servant.
David C. Williams, 43, of Killeen, on a charge of burglary with intent to commit assault.
Katoira L. Francois, 25, of Killeen, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
Brittney N. O’Brien, 26, of Killeen, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance 1 gram or more but less than 4 grams.
Richard Corona, 36, of Killeen, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance 1 gram or more but less than 4 grams.
David A. Melendez Jr., 28, of Killeen, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance 1 gram or more but less than 4 grams.
Jasmine M. Hampton, 23, of Killeen, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance 1 gram or more but less than 4 grams.
Brey’on S. Strickland, 27, of Killeen, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance 4 grams or more but less than 200 grams.
Trayvione D. Norman, 18, of Killeen, on a charge of evading arrest with a vehicle.
David J. Haley, 27, of Killeen, on a charge of theft of property $2,500 or more but less than $30,000.
Arelandis Spiller II, 33, of Killeen, on one count of assault by choking of a family or household member, one count of assault by choking of a family member and one count of continuous violence against a family member.
Jonathan C. Colon, 26, of Killeen, on a charge of assault of a family or household member by strangulation.
