A Bell County court on Friday entered not-guilty pleas for a man and woman accused of separate felony assault allegations in Killeen and Harker Heights last year.

Defense attorneys for Jamar Donate Carson, 33, and Ciero Briana Bajoie-Johnson, 30, filed waivers of arraignment on behalf of their clients, according to the 426th Judicial District Court coordinator’s office. When a defendant waives a formal arraignment, which is typical, the court enters a not-guilty plea on their behalf.

