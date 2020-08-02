A Friday night shooting in Killeen resulted in one man being transported to an area hospital in serious condition.
KCEN has reported that Killeen Police Department officers were dispatched to the Handy Stop Grocery located at 426 N. Gilmer at 9:51 p.m. Friday night in reference to shots fired. They found one man wounded by gunfire. The man was then airlifted to Baylor Scott & White.
As of Sunday the man’s identity had not been released. An attempt to obtain updated information from KPD on Sunday was unsuccessful.
