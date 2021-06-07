Copperas Cove police are warning those who use a debit card at the pump to be wary after the department said it received many debit card abuse cases.
Multiple cases of card abuse were reported at the Speedy Pac, 816 N. 1st St., in Copperas Cove. Police said most of the victims used Valero credit cards to purchase fuel. The cards were later found to be compromised by what they believe was a possible gas pump skimmer, according to a news release from the Copperas Cove Police Department.
No skimming devices have been found, but police are advising anyone who recently used a card to pay for gas at the store to call their card issuer and request a new card.
Copperas Cove police are investigating the incidents. Tips can be made anonymously through the Crime Stoppers tip number 254-547-1111 or submit a tip online at tipsubmit.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.