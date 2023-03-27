A case of a drug deal gone bad will be heard by a Bell County jury this week, as jury selection started for a 21-year-old Killeen woman accused of the shooting death of a Temple woman almost exactly three years ago.
On March 29, 2020, Kaitlyn Silverio, 20, of Temple was found shot to death, allegedly during a drug deal. On April 1, 2020, De’Jana Mont’e Williams, who also is known as Dejuana Monte Williams, was charged with murder and booked into the Bell County Jail. Cedric Vernon Henderson Jr. was also charged with murder in the case.
Jury selection began on Monday in Williams’ case, according to the court coordinator’s office for the 264th Judicial District Court. She was being held in the Bell County Jail in lieu of a bond of $250,000.
During a hearing on Jan. 27 in the 478th Judicial District Court, Henderson, 22, pleaded guilty to a first-degree felony charge of murder. During the same hearing, Judge Wade Faulkner sentenced him to life in prison.
Williams has pleaded not guilty.
On the night of March 29, 2020, Killeen police responded to the 3300 block of Hereford Lane near Cantabrian Drive in reference to a shooting victim. There, officers found Silverio lying in the roadway suffering from a gunshot wound. She died almost two hours later at a Temple hospital.
Williams told police that she knew Silverio as “Kate,” and had purchased marijuana, or “weed,” from her in the past, according to an arrest affidavit.
She and Henderson “had agreed to ‘hit a lick’ and purchase weed from ‘Kate’ with counterfeit money,” police said.
Henderson admitted to robbing Silverio and said that he and Williams pulled their guns and pointed them at Silverio to take the “weed” without paying, according to the affidavit.
According to Henderson, when Silverio flinched at him, he got scared and shot her. When they saw Silverio clutch for her chest, Henderson and Williams fled the scene and were arrested three days later.
