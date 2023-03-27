Murder trial

De’Jana Mont’e Williams

 Courtesy | Bell County Jail

A case of a drug deal gone bad will be heard by a Bell County jury this week, as jury selection started for a 21-year-old Killeen woman accused of the shooting death of a Temple woman almost exactly three years ago.

On March 29, 2020, Kaitlyn Silverio, 20, of Temple was found shot to death, allegedly during a drug deal. On April 1, 2020, De’Jana Mont’e Williams, who also is known as Dejuana Monte Williams, was charged with murder and booked into the Bell County Jail. Cedric Vernon Henderson Jr. was also charged with murder in the case.

