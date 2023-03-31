Local law enforcement agencies are continuing to make felony-level arrests related to marijuana, which is reflected in this week’s grand jury indictments in Bell County.
Three people were indicted on marijuana felonies: Amon Wandell, 21, on a third-degree felony charge of possession of marijuana 50 pounds or less but more than 5 pounds; Zoe Michelle Webster, 22, on a state jail felony charge of possession of marijuana 5 pounds or less but more than 4 ounces; and Khalil Malik Abdur-Raheem, 37, on the same charge in an unrelated allegation.
An arrest affidavit was not available in the case of Abdur-Raheem, but the indictment alleges that on Aug. 18, 2022, he “intentionally and knowingly possess(ed) a usable quantity of Marihuana in an amount of five pounds or less but more than four ounces.”
The grand jury report indicates that his arrest was conducted by the Bell County Organized Crime Unit.
All three of the defendants posted bond and were released, according to court and jail records.
WANDELL
On Sept. 13, 2022, a KPD officer in the vicinity of Interstate 14 and W.S. Young in Killeen performed a traffic stop on Wandell, who was asked to step out of the vehicle during the traffic stop. The arrest affidavit does not specify for what reason.
A K9 handler was on the scene at the time of the stop, police said. When the handler ran his dog around the vehicle, the dog began to bark, indicating the presence of narcotics, according to the affidavit.
A subsequent search of the vehicle resulted in “several large bags of leafy, green substance” that an officer said he recognized as marijuana. The total haul of marijuana was 9.5 pounds, police said.
Officers also located a handgun and $2,000 in U.S. currency in the car.
Based on the traffic stop, KPD obtained a search warrant for Wandell’s Harker Heights home, where officers claim to have found 10 firearms, two of which are purported as stolen, an unspecified amount of marijuana and a water jug containing $1,250.95 in currency.
WEBSTER
In another incident on Sept. 13, 2022, a Bell County deputy “observed a vehicle enter the parking lot of a private business to avoid the traffic light at the intersection of Indian Trail and Central Texas Expressway in Heights,” according to an arrest affidavit. “The driver and sole occupant of the vehicle, Webster, granted consent for the search of her vehicle. In the vehicle, officers located five vacuum-sealed baggies of a green, leafy substance that field-tested positive for THC (an active ingredient in marijuana).”
Police said the marijuana weighed 4.2 pounds and that $30,000, in cash also was located inside Webster’s vehicle.
While both Wandell’s and Webster’s arrests were on the same date, police have not said if the two cases are related.
