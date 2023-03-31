Amon Wandell

Amon Wandell

Local law enforcement agencies are continuing to make felony-level arrests related to marijuana, which is reflected in this week’s grand jury indictments in Bell County.

Three people were indicted on marijuana felonies: Amon Wandell, 21, on a third-degree felony charge of possession of marijuana 50 pounds or less but more than 5 pounds; Zoe Michelle Webster, 22, on a state jail felony charge of possession of marijuana 5 pounds or less but more than 4 ounces; and Khalil Malik Abdur-Raheem, 37, on the same charge in an unrelated allegation.

ABDUR RAHEEM,KHALIL,MALIK.jpg

Khalil Malik Abdur-Raheem
WEBSTER,ZOE,MICHELLE.jpg

Zoe Michelle Webster
