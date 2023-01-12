The odor of marijuana during a traffic stop in Killeen led to a Copperas Cove man being indicted on a felony gun charge.
Ralph Thomas Deharde, who also is known as Ralph Chavez Deharde, was being held in the Bell County Jail on Thursday in lieu of bonds totaling $50,000, on a third-degree felony charge of unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon and a state jail felony charge of possession of marijuana — 4 ounces or more but less than 5 pounds.
Deharde, 32, was indicted by a Bell County grand jury on Wednesday only on the firearm charge.
On Oct. 29, 2022, Killeen police stopped a vehicle after an officer on patrol saw the driver run a red light in the area of Avenue G and North Gray Street, according to an arrest affidavit.
“When police contacted the occupants of the vehicle, (officers) detected an odor they recognized from their training and experience to be marijuana emanating from the vehicle,” police said. “A probable cause search was conducted of the car and police located a green leafy substance they suspected was marijuana, mushrooms police suspected was psilocybin and blue pills.”
Police said that during the search, Deharde, who was a passenger, “informed police he had a gun between his legs.”
“Police subsequently located a Luger pistol that Deharde stated was his,” according to the affidavit.
Deharde was not allowed to have a firearm after being convicted of driving while intoxicated, police said, which becomes a felony-level offense after prior convictions.
Also indicted on Wednesday, in unrelated charges, were:
Brett L. Bodkin, 30, of Harker Heights, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
Marty L. Cruz, 51, of Killeen, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
Gerald R. Kier, 50, of Hutto, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance 1 gram or more but less than 4 grams.
Kenneth R. Collins Jr., 41, of Killeen, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance four grams or more but less than 200 grams.
Carlos Santos Valdez AKA Carlos Santos Montez, 39, of Killeen, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
Dennis Gibbons, 63, of Killeen, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
