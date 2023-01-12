Ralph Thomas Deharde

Ralph Thomas Deharde

The odor of marijuana during a traffic stop in Killeen led to a Copperas Cove man being indicted on a felony gun charge.

Ralph Thomas Deharde, who also is known as Ralph Chavez Deharde, was being held in the Bell County Jail on Thursday in lieu of bonds totaling $50,000, on a third-degree felony charge of unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon and a state jail felony charge of possession of marijuana — 4 ounces or more but less than 5 pounds.

