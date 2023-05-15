BELTON — It was a cold day on Jan. 25, 2019, when then-Temple Police Department Detective Corey Powell landed in Michigan.
“Some days it snowed when we were there,” Powell testified Monday during the capital murder trial of Cedric Marks.
The cold January day was some 10 days after the bodies of Temple residents Michael Swearingin and Jenna Scott were unearthed from a shallow grave in Oklahoma.
Powell was about to secure fresh capital murder charges and extradite Marks to Texas, where he’d face trial over the slayings, but the mixed martial arts fighter was supposedly ready to make a deal and plead guilty if he only could gain access to one of his most prized possessions — his action figures.
“I’d be willing to admit over anything and tell you if I can have a few weeks or months to sell this stuff,” Marks said in a recorded interview with Powell played for the jury in court Monday. “I’m not going to run. I’m not going to leave my children.”
On the way back to Bell County, Marks would later escape from a private prisoner transport for several hours near Conroe on Feb. 3, 2019.
He told investigators that his collectible action figures were worth at least $40,000 that he’d use to help his family and their growing legal troubles.
“I’ll plead to whatever I need to if I can just get my family back to where they were,” Marks said “They’re destroyed right now.”
Powell, now an investigator with the Bell County Sheriff’s Department, wasn’t going to lie to Marks about his chances of making that kind of arrangement.
“If any police officer tells you they can make that deal, they’re lying to you,” Powell said in return. Powell then explained to Marks he probably wasn’t going anywhere. Marks didn’t know it yet, but his co-defendant Maya Maxwell had already shown Powell where Scott and Swearingin’s bodies were buried near Clearview, Oklahoma.
“Here’s the deal. You’re not getting out of jail. That’s not gonna happen. We’re not gonna let you sell those things … That’s the reality of it. You’re a person of interest in a heinous crime … There’s no way we’re gonna let you out,” Powell told Marks.
Powell wanted Marks to be honest about what he knew.
“We are here to hear the truth,” Powell said to Marks.
Marks started to open up.
“I know what happened to Michael and Jenna,” Marks said to the investigators.
Marks then denied he’d killed Scott, saying he’d entered a state of blackout that may have been service-related and it was likely Maya Maxwell who killed Scott.
“(Maya) absolutely hated Jenna because I lied to Maya,” Marks said in the recording. “I told Maya I’d been with Jenna a lot shorter than I had.”
Throughout the early 2019 interview with Texas investigators in Michigan, Marks tried to press police on what they knew, but denied that he was the one who killed Scott and Swearingin.
“I did not kill Jenna at all,” Marks said calmly. “I did not.”
Powell said in prior testimony he was just letting Marks lie to him to see what Marks might know, so Powell pressed further.
“So, were you present when Maya killed Jenna?” Powell asked Marks, to which Marks made an unintelligible motion while handcuffed. “I think that answer is ‘yes.’”
Powell wanted more answers.
“How did Maya kill Jenna?” Powell asked Marks.
“If Maya did something like that, she’d use a plastic bag,” Marks replied.
Co-defendant testimony
Maya Maxwell, the co-defendant, testified May 12 it was Marks who strangled, then wrapped the victim’s heads in taped plastic trash bags before taking them to Oklahoma.
Powell wasn’t convinced a pregnant, but petite Maxwell could have strangled Scott and a 230-pound Swearingin.
“I’ve seen Michael’s injuries and I’m telling you, Maya couldn’t have done that,” Powell told Marks.
Powell wanted to know what really happened to Swearingin.
“What do you think happened to Michael?” Powell asked Marks.
“I’m not here to say I did or didn’t do anything because all the evidence is pointing to me,” Marks replied.
It was then Powell tried to show Marks photo evidence of Scott and Swearingin being unearthed from a shallow grave in Oklahoma, but Marks didn’t want to look.
“It’s a big ol hole with Michael and Jenna laying in it,” Powell said to Marks.
“Please don’t show me something terrible,” Marks replied.
Powell pressed Marks on why they stopped at a casino possibly with bodies still in the back of their car, and whether Marks knew about Scott and Swearingin’s impending funerals that week. Marks maintained he couldn’t remember exactly what happened, but that he was not a murderer.
Marks’ claims
“I’m not a killer,” Marks said.
Powell wasn’t convinced and told Marks exactly where the bodies were found.
“I dug the bodies of Jenna and Michael up in Clearview, Oklahoma,” Powell said of the burial location some 700 yards from where the Marks family has burial space at the local cemetery.
Powell told Marks the time would come to face a jury of his peers.
“I think the jury is gonna have a problem with you not remembering what happened to Michael,” Powell told Marks. “… those 12 people are not gonna wanna hear ‘I blacked out.’”
Marks seemed to accept his fault, at least when it came to the trouble and uncertainty he’d brought upon his family.
“Every last bit of this is my fault. It’s all my fault,” Marks said in the recording. “…I put myself in a lot of bad situations.”
Testimony resumes at 9 a.m. Tuesday inside Steve Duskie’s 426th District Courtroom at the Bell County Justice Center in Belton. The state is seeking the death penalty against Marks.
