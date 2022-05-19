Timeline: A procession of defense attorneys

April 12, 2022: Ware is fired, Round Rock defense attorney Leslie A. Booker, is hired.

April 5, 2021: Mike Ware, a Texas A&M law professor and executive director of the Innocence Project of Texas, is added to the team of Moore, Caleb and Andonian.

March 8, 2021: Guy fires Garcia and Jon Evans and hires attorneys Justin A. Moore, Joseph Caleb and Phil Andonian.

Sept. 2015: Carlos Garcia, a defense attorney from Austin, becomes Guy’s third court-appointed defense attorney. Several other defense attorneys serve as second chair through the years.

Aug. 25, 2015: Hunt files a motion to withdraw as counsel. Guy already had filed his own handwritten motion to represent himself.

June 19, 2014: Attorney Russell Hunt, who now has an office in Waco, is appointed to represent Guy.

June 17, 2014: White files a motion to withdraw as counsel.

May 2014: The first defense attorney appointed by the court to represent Guy is Temple attorney Michael White.