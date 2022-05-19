A Killeen man who has been awaiting trial in the Bell County Jail for just over eight years has fired another defense attorney and hired a fifth defense attorney, a move that could further delay his long-awaited trial date.
Marvin Guy, 57, has been held in the Bell County Jail since his arrest on May 10, 2014. He is facing the death penalty after being indicted on four capital felony charges, including capital murder of a peace officer.
Guy is accused of shooting a Killeen Police Department detective, who later died, during a no-knock raid on Guy’s residence on Circle M Drive on May 9, 2014.
KPD SWAT Detective Charles “Chuck” Dinwiddie and other officers were shot and Dinwiddie died in a hospital two days later.
Guy has claimed self-defense, saying that he did not know it was police entering his residence.
His bonds total $4 million.
A new lawyer
On April 12, Guy filed a “motion for substitution of counsel,” in which he fired Mike Ware, a Texas A&M law professor and executive director of the Innocence Project of Texas, and hired Round Rock defense attorney Leslie A. Booker.
Ware was hired in April of last year to join a team of three other defense attorneys.
Both Guy and Ware signed the motion that was filed on April 12.
The same day, Judge John Gauntt, who presides over the 27th Judicial District Court, approved the motion.
Booker will head the fifth team of defense attorneys who have represented Guy through the years. Attorneys Justin A. Moore, Joseph Caleb and Phil Andonian, who were hired last year, will remain on the team, said Marvin Guy’s brother, Garett Galloway, on Thursday.
“I think Marvin has trust issues when it comes to the justice system,” Galloway said. “I think Mike Ware is a good attorney, but at the end of the day it’s Marvin who has to develop a relationship with his counsel.”
The case could be further delayed with a new attorney added, but Galloway said that is OK.
“It’s been eight years, so I don’t think another few months will make that much of a difference,” he said. “There’s still a way to go before we actually go to court, so there will be time for all the lawyers to be up to speed.”
A Detroit native, Booker on her website profile says that she has more than 20 years of experience in criminal cases.
She has worked in the criminal law arena on both sides of the courtroom. Before becoming a defense attorney, Booker was a felony prosecutor in Travis and Williamson Counties, according to her website.
A procession attorneys
A handful of trial dates have been set in Guy’s case through the years, most recently for March of 2020, but a succession of defense attorneys and a multitude of motions are among the factors that have set the case back.
After firing the defense team of Carlos Garcia and Jon Evans on March 8, 2021, Guy hired Moore, Caleb and Andonian.
Ware was added to the team as first chair — meaning he was the defense team’s top lawyer — about a month later.
Garcia, who was appointed to be Guy’s lead defense attorney in September of 2015, had worked on Guy’s case for more than five and-a-half years at that point.
“We have over 40 years of experience combined and represented people on death penalty cases,” Garcia said during the hearing on March 8, 2021. “We don’t have anyone on death row.”
Evans was part of the defense team who represented Rico Doyle. Doyle, who was facing the death penalty for shooting and killing two women in Killeen in 2018, was given life in prison by a jury, instead.
During several prior status hearings regarding the changes of attorneys, the state’s prosecutor expressed that he was not thrilled.
“At this point, everyone needs this case to go to trial — the defendant needs his day in court, the two officers who were shot need their day in court, and Det. Dinwiddie’s family need to have their day in court,” said Assistant District Attorney Fred Burns, during a hearing on March 8, 2021. “The court needs to consider the idea of starting from scratch. At this point, discovery is complete, we have qualified lawyers (referring to Garcia and Evans, who both are certified to represent clients in death penalty cases), and we can start the trial once COVID-19 is finished. We need to get this case to trial.”
