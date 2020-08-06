FORT HOOD — Five words summed up Secretary of the Army Ryan McCarthy’s feelings on the murder of Army Spc. Vanessa Guillen.
“It has hit us hard,” McCarthy said at Fort Hood early Thursday afternoon, adding that the incident has him “sad and disappointed.”
McCarthy’s visit to the post capped off a two-day visit to the Killeen-Fort Hood area. On Wednesday and again early Thursday he met with civic and community leaders in Killeen, then hosted a news conference Thursday at noon, where he addressed a number of topics.
Fort Hood has one of the highest rates of murder, sexual assault and harassment in the Army, McCarthy said.
“We are getting an outside look to help us to get to those root causes and understand them so we can make those changes,” McCarthy said during the news conference that was shown on Facebook Live. “We are going to put every resource and all of the energy we can in this entire institution behind fixing these problems.”
He said the national demonstrations and protests related to the May 25 death of Minneapolis resident George Floyd and role of the Army in responding to those protests.
“The Army is committed to taking a hard look at ourselves and in doing so, there has been a reckoning,” McCarthy said.
III Corps Deputy Commanding General Maj. Gen. Scott L. Efflandt was on hand to supplement McCarthy’s answers.
Guillen, age 20 at the time of her death, was found dead in late June in eastern Bell County after she was reported missing from Fort Hood since April 22. A suspect in the case, Fort Hood Spc. Aaron David Robinson, fatally shot himself July 1, police said. Another suspect, Killeen resident Cecily Aguilar, is in custody facing federal charges. Aguilar told investigators that Robinson on April 22 struck a “female soldier in the head with a hammer multiple times at his arms room, killing her on Fort Hood.”
Prior to her being reported missing, Guillen had told her family she had been sexually harassed by an unnamed soldier at Fort Hood.
In July, McCarthy ordered an independent review, made up of five civilian experts, to look at the command climate and culture at Fort Hood, prompting this week’s visit.
In response to her murder, Guillen’s family and their attorney, Natalie Khawam, are working with members of Congress on the #IAmVanessaGuillen bill, as it is currently known. The intent of the bill is to allow members of the military to report allegations of abuse or harassment outside of their chain of command.
While declining to say whether he specifically supports the bill, McCarthy indicated that the Army is working with authorities to understand the specifics of what the bill would entail.
“We communicate with the committee to best understand the intent of that language,” he said.
The case has prompted discussion about the possible closing down of Fort Hood, a prospect McCarthy strongly downplayed.
“There are still amazing contributions from the members of this installation,” he said of the post.
In addition to sexual assault and abuse, lack of diversity and suicide are other issues McCarthy said his review is intended to address.
He described Guillen’s death as a “catalyst.”
“Vanessa’s story has served as a tipping point,” he said. “One assault or harassment is one too many.”
McCarthy said that he has sent written condolences to Guillen’s family.
“Vanessa’s our team,” he said. “We let her down and we let her family down, and it hurts.”
McCarthy offered no specifics when asked as to why or how Robinson was able to obtain a firearm and leave Fort Hood prior to his suicide, but said the matter is under investigation.
Killeen meeting
McCarthy met with Killeen-area community leaders Thursday morning at the Killeen Civic and Conference Center — a meeting the Herald requested to cover, but was denied by the Army.
McCarthy arrived at the building around 9:40 a.m.
Lt. Col. Driece M. Harris, spokeswoman for the secretary. said the meeting was not open to the Herald or any other media because Army officials were hoping to have a “candid conversation,” and the presence of media or cameras could distract from that. She said earlier this week the presence of news cameras might impact people on how they respond in the meeting.
She said denying the Herald the opportunity to cover Killeen meeting was not a sign of lack of transparncy, but rather an effort to get the most of the Killeen community members who attended.
“We need transparency from the civic leaders, too,” Harris said.
“This is not a turd-shining competition for us,” Harris said, adding McCarthy is devoted to making sure the Army is transparent.
Army transparency has come under fire in recent years, including in the form of highly redacted Fort Hood accident reports. A 2015 Black Hawk crash that killed four soldiers and a 2016 Army truck crash that killed nine were both highly redacted after attempts went on for years by the Herald for unredacted versions, which have never been released.
Guillen’s family has also said Fort Hood and Army investigators have not been transparent, igniting continued protests.
The Herald saw several community leaders go into the Thursday morning’s Killeen meeting, including Killeen Mayor Jose Segarra, Killeen Police Chief Charles Kimble and David Blackburn, the top elected official for Bell County.
“As a community, we appreciate Secretary McCarthy visiting the area and meeting with community members,” Segarra said by email about his visit with the secretary. “This was not only for him to talk to us but an opportunity for us to let him know that we as a community continue to supportive all our great men and women that serve here on Fort Hood. I expressed to the Secretary that many of us are available, if needed, to help carry the message of our community and Fort Hood if needed. He let us know that the Army is committed to working on the issues that have been brought forth with the recent tragedy of Vanessa Guillen and will find ways to prevent such tragedies in the future.”
TaNeika Driver-Moultrie, president of the Killeen chapter of the NAACP, took part in the Killeen meeting with McCarthy.
“It was a great meeting overall,” Driver-Moultrie said by phone Thursday. “What’s important is that now we listen to what has been communicated and act on it. When people are not heard or listened to, people form movements — protests, rallies, etc. The after-effect is important.”
McCarthy also announced the Army would be rolling out an initiative called Project Inclusion to address “behaviors that tear at the fabric of our force.” He said these included diversity, discrimination, sexual harassment, sexual assault and suicide.
To watch the question-and-answer portion of McCarthy’s Fort Hood news conference, visit the Killeen Daily Herald on Facebook.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
swilson@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7463
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.