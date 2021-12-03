A man was arrested Wednesday after a gunfight in west Killeen led him to threaten a woman and her two children, according to an affidavit obtained Friday.
Warren Ayler, 19, sought refuge in a woman’s home after opening fire on an older man, the affidavit said.
According to the affidavit, the confrontation began when Ayler opened fire on an older man, who said that he was “going to ‘quash’” a dispute between Ayler and two males who reports say were sitting across the street.
The affidavit goes on to say that, after Ayler opened fire on the older man, a gunfight ensued between himself and the two males. The affidavit does not say whether the older man was injured.
During the firefight, Ayler ran from the area and entered a woman’s home, who would later say that she let him in because she “thought he was ill and provided him with a glass of water.”
However, when Ayler heard police outside, he pulled up his shirt to reveal a .45-caliber handgun and “quietly asked her to please not tell the police he was inside,” the affidavit said. According to the complainant, her two children were present in the room.
Killeen Police Department officers were directed to the area by witnesses and, upon asking the complainant if there was another person in the home with her, she nodded her head in affirmation, the affidavit said.
According to the affidavit, Ayler complied with KPD requests for him to leave the house, and was detained after being relieved of his handgun.
Ayler is currently being held at the Bell County Jail on suspicion of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon awaiting $203,000 in bonds.
other arraignments
Steven Franklin, 31, of Killeen, was arrested Thursday on five separate charges: theft, failure to identify fugitive intent and giving false information, resisting arrest, possession of marijuana under 2 ounces and tampering with physical evidence.
The final charge, tampering with evidence, is because Franklin allegedly ate marijuana after breaking into a woman’s car Wednesday.
Franklin is currently being held at the Bell County Jail with his bond set at $48,500.
Anthony Al Chambers, 39, of Waco, was arrested Monday on suspicion of evading arrest after KPD officers received a tip that he may be driving a stolen vehicle.
According to the affidavit obtained Friday, Chambers initiated a high-speed escape once an officer began a traffic stop, which the affidavit claims was due to Chambers failing to use his turn signal.
Chambers allegedly struck another vehicle, and attempted to run away, along with a woman who officers say was previously in the passenger seat.
Chambers is currently being held in the Bell County Jail under suspicion of evading arrest, facing $102,500 in bonds.
