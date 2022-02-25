Two men were indicted this week by a Bell County grand jury after Killeen police said they used firearms to assault men during unrelated alleged incidents last year.
Warren Reginald Ayler III, 19, of Killeen, and Shawn Isaiah Cope, 22, of New Braunfels, each were indicted on a second-degree felony charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Ayler was being held in the Bell County Jail on Friday in lieu of bonds totaling $208,000, including Class A misdemeanor charges of assault causing bodily injury and unlawful carrying of a weapon.
Cope was released from jail after posting a bond of $100,000, according to Bell County court records.
Cope
No arrest affidavit was available for Cope’s charge, but the indictment obtained by the Herald alleges that on Dec. 15, 2021, he and another man “intentionally and knowingly” threatened a man with “imminent bodily injury by shooting at him and chasing him with a vehicle.”
The second man named in the indictment has not been charged in the incident, according to Bell County court records.
Ayler
Killeen police on Dec. 1, 2021, responded to a report of a confrontation in the city.
A gunfight allegedly began when Ayler opened fire on an older man, who said that he was “going to quash” a dispute between Ayler and two males who were sitting across the street, according to the arrest affidavit.
Police said that when Ayler opened fire on the older man, a gunfight ensued between himself and the two males. The affidavit does not indicate whether anyone was injured.
During the firefight, Ayler allegedly ran from the area and entered a woman’s home, who would later tell police that she let him in because she “thought he was ill and provided him with a glass of water,” according to the affidavit.
However, when Ayler heard police outside, he pulled up his shirt to reveal a .45-caliber handgun and “quietly asked her to please not tell the police he was inside,” police said. According to the affidavit, her two children were present in the room.
KPD officers were directed to the house by witnesses. Officers asked the woman if there was another person in the home with her and she nodded her head in affirmation, police said.
Ayler complied with KPD requests for him to leave the house and was detained after being relieved of his handgun.
Also indicted on Wednesday, in unrelated charges, were:
Daniel W. Smith, 38, of Harker Heights, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance 4 grams or more but less than 200 grams.
Calvin D. Patterson, 38, of Killeen, on one count of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram and one count of unauthorized use of a vehicle.
Austyn J. Skinner, 33, of Killeen, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
Kyron J. Henry, 44, of Harker Heights, on a charge of assault of a family or household member by choking.
Jason L. Lewis, 38, of Copperas Cove, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
Eric D. Brown, 32, of Killeen, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
Pamela L. Wanamaker, 50, of Killeen, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
Javontay K. Murphy, 20, of Killeen, on a charge of possession of marijuana 5 pounds or less but more than 4 ounces.
Carnell Cooksey Jr., 48, of Killeen, on a charge of unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.
Esequiel Morales Jr., 33, of Harker Heights, on a charge of burglary of a habitation.
