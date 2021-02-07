Helping the county’s increasing population of people who are mentally ill is no small or simple task, which is why Bell County’s mental health deputies and civilian mental health providers are working toward enhancing their collaboration.
“The base of the cooperation between Bell County law enforcement and Central Counties Services lies in being in the right place at the right time,” said James Arnold, associate director of mental health at Central Counties Services, the state-contracted provider of mental health services in Bell and Coryell counties.
Central Counties Services, which used to be called MHMR before being renamed, also serves the counties of Lampasas, Hamilton and Milam. Since its founding in 1967, it has served more than 70,000 people with mental disabilities.
‘A community’ to meet increasing need
The Mobile Crisis Outreach Team is one of the services provided by Central Counties Services, or CCS.
“Our crisis team trains with Bell and Coryell County’s mental health deputies, specifically in assessment and finding ways to address a crisis,” Arnold said.
The sergeant in the Bell County Sheriff Department’s Crisis Response Division said that mental health professionals at CCS have added to his “tool bag.”
“We’re a community,” said Sgt. Chris Ellis. “We’ve sat down and bounced ideas off them. They gain an understanding of how law enforcement reacts to situations while I get to pick their brains.”
Arnold said the goal is to help someone at their home, if possible; but some situations such as psychosis and suicidal or homicidal thoughts usually call for hospitalization.
When asked if, overall, there are enough beds available for mental health patients in the region, Arnold said that he could not speak to the individual facilities, but “there have been times when we’ve had someone waiting in an emergency room for a day or two.”
“It’s not a chronic issue, but it does happen periodically,” he said, adding that Canyon Creek in Temple is adding more beds. “This will alleviate that issue quite a bit.”
Still, CCS is experiencing a yearly 2 to 3% increase in the population that it serves, a steady rise that Arnold attributed partly to population growth in general but more to the stigma of mental illness gradually being erased.
Around 2,100 people are receiving services from CCS at any given time.
“We’re sustaining — I think we’re meeting the needs of our community — but I’d love to add more programs and services,” Arnold said. “We are ever-growing.”
Ellis said he could double the number of mental health deputies and still need more. Founded in 2013, the division has six deputies with a Mental Health Officer certificate.
Ellis said the call volume related to mental health is growing, as is the population of Bell County and its cities, but there’s a subjective element to it.
“There seems to be peaks and valleys,” he said. “We can see an increase in calls when there’s a change in the seasons, when kids return to school and during holidays, because that’s when stressors are put on a family. When people don’t deal with stress appropriately, it sometimes can develop into a mental health crisis.”
Caring for the mental health of Central Texans is a joint effort that includes CCS, mental health officers, other local mental health providers, and also nonprofits.
“A lot of players come to the table because there are a lot of needs,” Arnold said.
Food pantries, legal aid and housing assistance are places where people might be in a “pre-crisis” stage.
“If you lost your housing or your job today, how would your mental health be?” Arnold said. “Stressors like that can turn someone into almost a different person.”
Being a Mental Health Deputy
Unlike Arnold, who from age 16 imagined himself in the mental health field, Ellis did not foresee such a future.
“I wanted to be a street cop, helping citizens, like the shows I watched as a kid,” he said. “I was a good patrol deputy, but the sheriff had other plans. This is the best thing that has happened to me.”
It’s a different kind of role than a patrol officer.
“When a police officer arrests somebody, takes them off the streets and puts them in jail, the issue is handled then and there,” Ellis said. “We try not to put people in jail; we try to help the person navigate their way to services and then follow up with them.”
Before answering any call, the mental health deputies look at reports, notes or alerts from prior contacts.
Once on scene, “we lean on our training and experience, and common sense,” Ellis said. “Still, it can be challenging. A person’s life can be in utter chaos.”
To make it more complicated, it can be hard to tell if a person is mentally ill, under the influence of alcohol or drugs, or all of the above.
“What came first? Did the drugs create the psychosis or did mental illness lead to self-medication? You don’t know at first,” Ellis said. “If a person is suffering from psychosis, they might not know what they’re doing but it’s not a get-out-of-jail-free card because (mental illness) can be managed (with treatment or medications).”
Among the immediate decisions that police officers have to make is whether a person is a danger to themselves or others.
“When the police take someone into custody for mental health reasons, it is an arrest and that person is not free to leave. The officer has to keep their civil rights in mind,” said Killeen Police Employee Association President Brian Pruitt. “If the officer can determine that the subject is a danger, such as if they’ve made an overt threat or an attempt to harm themselves, then it’s reasonable to believe someone may be harmed (if the officer leaves).”
KPD is facing challenges with ever-increasing calls for service.
“It’s not easy, and it’s not safe with the call volumes KPD has,” Pruitt said. “After an officer takes someone into custody, they have to take them to the facility to get help.”
That process can keep an officer off the streets for an extended period of time, he said.
Ellis said that one mental health call can take three to four hours, and there are times when no mental health deputy is on duty but they are on call.
“My deputies get burned out sometimes because they’re dealing with all these issues while the services we have in place haven’t worked for that person,” Ellis said. “The idea of it is beautiful: a deputy takes a compliant person, identifies a mental illness, calls the local mental health authority and gets the person into inpatient treatment.”
Reality can be another story.
“The person might not be thinking rationally, they’re getting frustrated and we’re asking them to work their way through a system that would agitate anybody,” he said.
The future
Arnold said that a friend recently asked him what else could have been done to prevent Patrick Warren Sr.’s death. Warren, who was having a mental health crisis, was shot and killed by a KPD officer on Jan. 10.
“We’re working on a project now that will expand the co-responder idea,” Arnold said. So far, it’s just one CCS mental health professional available to respond with Temple PD officers during regular business hours. The pair has access to both health records and information from emergency dispatchers, speeding up the triage process.
“One is not enough, it’s not; but I think we can grow and have a model to present to the Harker Heights Police Department, KPD, and others,” Arnold said. “We want to find where there’s a hole and work with our community partners to figure out how to solve it.”
Ellis said that he thinks Bell County is ahead of the curve but it’s no time to rest.
“We still have a long way to go so we’re going to keep at it,” he said.
Mental health services
These mental health treatment options are available in Bell and surrounding counties:
AdventHealth Central Texas, Killeen: AdventHealth has an inpatient mental health facility for people ages 5 and older.
2201 S. Clear Creek Road
254-526-7523
Cedar Crest Hospital & Residential Treatment Center, Belton: Cedar Crest offers treatment for people ages five and older.
3500 S. Interstate 35 Frontage Road
855-853-1582 or 254-613-9871
Canyon Creek Behavioral Health, Temple: Canyon Creek treats people who are 18 years old and older.
1201 Canyon Creek Drive
254-410-5100
Baylor Scott and White, Temple: BSW has an inpatient mental health facility for people 18 years and older.
2401 S. 31st St.
254-724-2222
Rock Springs, Georgetown: Rock Springs treats people 8 years old and older.
700 SE Inner Loop
512-746-7345
Georgetown Behavioral Health Institute, Georgetown: This facility treats people 13 years old and older.
3101 S. Austin Ave.
512-819-1154
Oceans Behavioral Hospital, Waco: This facility treats adults 18 years and older.
5931 Crosslake Parkway
254-870-4874
Waco Center for Youth, Waco: This facility treats children who are ages 13-17; a referral is needed.
3501 N. 19th St.
254-756-2171
Central Counties Services has several mental health services available:
Central Counties Services Crisis Hotline: 800-888-4036 (toll free, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week). “If someone is in crisis, suffering from mental illness, anyone—a family, a friend—can call the crisis hotline number,” Ellis said.
Adult Behavioral Health and Children’s Mental Health
Killeen Office: 100 East Avenue A
Adult Behavioral Health: 254-526-4146
Children’s Mental Health: 254-298-7171
The Killeen office is open five days a week, 8 a.m.-12 p.m. and 1 p.m.-5 p.m.
Temple Office:
Adult Behavioral Health: 304 South 22nd Street; 254-298-7000
Children’s Mental Health: 317 North 2nd Street; 254-298-7171
The Temple office is open five days a week, from 8 a.m.-5 p.m.
+Center for Intellectual & Developmental Disabilities (IDD)
Belton Office, 1103 Mary Jane Street; 254-298-7000
IDD is open Mondays and Thursdays, 8 a.m. to noon and 1 to 5 p.m.
