Killeen police arrested Rachal Berkley, 34, of Killeen, Tuesday on suspicion of possessing at least 4 grams of methamphetamine after reports came in regarding a naked man jumping on vehicles, court documents say.
According to the affidavit received Friday, officers had received a call regarding a “domestic disturbance” in the 1600 block of Windward Drive, and were advised that a naked man was running around and jumping on vehicles. The man had “injuries to his head” that were “consistent with being cut with a sharp object,” the affidavit said. According to the affidavit, the man was detained and transported to the hospital.
The affidavit continued on to say that police were directed to an apartment by witnesses, and a woman, who was later identified the renter of the apartment, Rachal Berkley, answered the door. The affidavit alleges that Berkley had injuries on her hand, and attempted to close the door, but officers detained her and conducted a safety search “to make sure no other persons where in the residence in need of help.”
Officers detected a “strong odor” of marijuana when Berkley answered the door, and saw a kitchen knife in the living room with blood on the handle and blade, the affidavit said.
Officers also noted that the apartment was “in disarray” and that objects were “broken and thrown around,” the affidavit alleged. Officers then left the apartment and returned with a search warrant the same day, the affidavit said.
According to the affidavit, officers found a jar containing marijuana, used blunts, ecstasy pills that had been hidden in a lamp, two bags of cocaine, and methamphetamine in the apartment.
Berkley is being held in Bell County with a $40,000 bond.
