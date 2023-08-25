Landon Rasmussen would have been among the bouncy 7-year-olds who started second grade earlier this month, but it was not to be.
“Landon was a good boy who would have been a good friend to his classmates,” said Landon’s mother, Destiny Flowe, who spoke with the Herald on Wednesday. “He was a smart boy who learned quickly. He would have been the teacher’s pet.”
Now, the family of the 8-month-old infant who died on Jan. 29, 2017, is continuing to seek the justice they say was not served in Bell County.
“Our world was turned upside down six years ago when this happened,” said Erin Griffith, Landon’s grandmother, who spoke with the Herald along with her daughter. “We’re angry and sad. This has been a miscarriage of justice.”
Rebecca Marie Estrada, 35, was babysitting the child on Jan. 11, 2017, when she left him alone in a jacuzzi-style tub while she went to answer the doorbell, according to an arrest affidavit and the family. The infant, who was not old enough to hold himself up, drowned while immersed in water above his stomach. First responders were able to resuscitate Rasmussen but he showed no brain activity.
The infant remained in critical condition for just over two weeks before his organs failed and he was pronounced dead on Jan. 29, 2017, at Scott & White McLane Children’s Hospital in Temple.
Later that year, Estrada was indicted on a second-degree felony charge of injury to a child but her case would be decided by a judge instead of a jury.
Judge John Gauntt sentenced Estrada on June 7, 2018, to a term of 10 years of deferred adjudication probation. Estrada had pleaded guilty and was facing two to 20 years in prison.
After the sentencing, Bell County District Attorney Henry Garza told the Herald that the state’s prosecutor wanted prison time for Estrada.
“The state argued that Estrada should be held accountable by serving time in the penitentiary for her actions that lead to the death of Rasmussen while the defense counsel argued for probation,” Garza said, previously.
ENDING EARLY?
Estrada’s attorney first requested an early release from probation on March 25, 2022, but Gauntt denied that motion. Another motion was filed on June 6, 2022, in which the attorney delineated the reasons that Estrada should be allowed to wrap up her probation early.
“All costs of court, restitution and probation fees to date have been paid,” according to court documents obtained by the Herald. “Defendant would show that she needs to be released from community supervision for the following reason, because it is interfering with her ability to seek gainful employment opportunities.”
In a “Statement of Facts” that accompanies the motion for early release, Estrada’s probation officer reported that she works at a ranch, has remained employed for the period of probation and has not committed additional offenses. Estrada also completed 300 hours of community service, a psychological evaluation and life skills and parenting courses that were conditions of her probation.
“Mrs. Estrada has shown deep remorse and regret for her actions and has rehabilitated well,” according to her probation officer in the report from Bell County’s Community Supervision and Corrections Department. “She has attended extensive counseling. Given the opportunity, I believe Mrs. Estrada will be a law-abiding citizen.”
If Estrada successfully completes the term of deferred adjudication probation, she will not have a felony charge on her record. Gauntt will be deciding on the motion during a hearing that is set for Sept. 14, in the 27th Judicial District Court.
“Our family will be there,” Griffith said. “We don’t really know what to expect.”
#JUSTICEFORLANDON
As soon as the family was notified about the upcoming hearing, Landon’s mom on Tuesday started the “#JUSTICEFORLANDON” petition on Change.org. By Thursday, more than 2,000 people had affirmed their support for the family.
“This sweet angel did not deserve this,” wrote one supporter.
Another person wrote: “Justice wasn’t served for this precious baby & his family.”
Griffith said the family plans to give the petition to Gauntt during the hearing next month.
“We’re trying to garner support through the petition and we hope it will convince the judge to keep her on probation,” she said.
Estrada’s request has brought simmering emotions to a boil.
“We feel that we got no justice, we think that she should have had to spend some time in jail,” Griffith said. “She turned herself in and bonded out soon afterward so she didn’t even spend one day in jail. We’re also Christians, so we want to forgive, but it’s been really difficult to do. It’s ridiculous that she doesn’t feel that she should complete her probation because it’s really nothing more than an inconvenience in her life. It’s been hard to heal and to move forward but we do the best we can.”
The family never will forget Landon’s big brown eyes or his smile.
“He would have been amazing kid,” Griffith said. “In the eight months we had him, his personality had started to show. He was just a happy baby, happy with everybody. He smiled at strangers.”
(1) comment
I understand the family's pain, I really do. But I don't think Estrada maliciously, intentionally murdered the baby. I don't think she should be let off of probation early, but at the same time....everyone has to make a living. We all have to put food on the table! The family's statement that she only wants to end her probation because it "inconveniences her," is disingenuous.
