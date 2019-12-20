Heidi Broussard

Heidi Broussard

 Courtesy photo

A body found at a Houston-area home is believed to be that of missing Austin mother Heidi Broussard, while her newborn baby was found alive, according to KTRK, an ABC affiliate.

According to records from the medical examiner's office, the body was found in the trunk of a car, the TV station is reporting. An autopsy is planned. At least one person is in custody.

Tags

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.