Mississippi man charged with assaulting Bell County jailer

A Mississippi man is facing a charge of assault on a public servant after being booked into the Bell County Detention Center on Friday.
Thomas Neamiah Taylor, 45, of Columbus, Mississippi. has been charged with one count of assault on a public servant, according to a criminal complaint affidavit.
The detention center website indicates he is facing an addition charge of criminal trespass.
Taylor became combative when being booked into the jail and moved into a cell, striking a uniformed jailer with a closed fist, causing pain and swelling as a result, according to the affidavit.
Taylor’s combined bond for both charges is $102,500.
In unrelated incidents, and according to separate criminal complaint affidavits:
Tajuan Carvell Brooks, 43, was charged with one count of accident involving injury/failing to stop and render aid, in connection with a Thursday incident in Killeen. His bond has been set at $100,000.
Nikki Nicole Santiago, 30, was charged with one count of possession of a controlled substance, in connection with a Saturday incident in Harker Heights. Her bond has been set at $20,000.
Andrew James Rackley, 41, was charged with one count of burglary of a building, in connection with a Friday incident in Killeen. His bond has been set at $50,000.
