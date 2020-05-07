A Mississippi man pleaded guilty to a felony charge and was sentenced during a remote court hearing on Thursday after police said he pulled a knife and threatened a woman during an argument in Killeen last year.
Deanthony Tyrone Grayson, 31, of Vicksburg, Mississippi, pleaded guilty and was sentenced by the judge to two years in prison with credit for time served.
The hearing was heard in the 264th Judicial District Court using livestreaming technology. Judge Paul LePak, Assistant District Attorney Fred Burns, defense attorney Steve Lee, and several court officials participated in the hearing.
Grayson was being held in the Bell County Jail in lieu of a bond of $250,000 on the second-degree felony charge. He was booked into jail on Dec. 16, 2019.
LePak followed a plea agreement that had been reached between the state and defense.
“I’ve met with (Assistant District Attorney) Erica Morgan, talked about the case and the relationship between the parties and I think we’ve reached a fair resolution for this case,” Lee said.
LePak said because of the deadly weapon allegation, Grayson would have to serve half of his sentence or two years, whichever is more.
Killeen police on Dec. 14, 2019, were called to the 600 block of West Hallmark Avenue in reference to a domestic violence call.
When officers arrived, several witnesses said a man, later identified as Grayson, had pulled a knife on his ex-girlfriend during an argument inside her apartment, according to the arrest affidavit.
The day before the incident, Grayson asked the woman if he could stay the night because he was homeless, police said.
The next morning, during an argument, Grayson pulled a knife and put it to her head, “threatening to kill her and burn her house down,” according to the affidavit. “He also threw her television, breaking the screen and slammed a window, causing it to break.”
Police said there were at least five children in the home.
A second-degree felony is punishable by two to 20 years in prison, according to the Texas Penal Code.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.