Shooting suspect

Cynthia Ann Wilson

A jury heard from at least 13 people during a trial this week but jury members were unable to decide whether a woman was guilty of a felony charge after Killeen police said she shot another woman during an argument about the victim’s trash can location.

Cynthia Ann Wilson, 49, was indicted on July 10, 2019, on a second-degree felony charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

