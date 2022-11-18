A jury heard from at least 13 people during a trial this week but jury members were unable to decide whether a woman was guilty of a felony charge after Killeen police said she shot another woman during an argument about the victim’s trash can location.
Cynthia Ann Wilson, 49, was indicted on July 10, 2019, on a second-degree felony charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Wilson was not being held in the Bell County Jail as of Friday after posting a bond of $200,000.
After a jury was seated on Monday in the 264th Judicial District Court, 11 people testified for the state on Tuesday and Wednesday. The jury heard from Wilson and another defense witness on Wednesday before both sides rested their cases on Wednesday afternoon, according to Bell County court records.
On Thursday, during deliberations, the jury stalled with two people voting not-guilty. Judge Paul LePak then declared a mistrial and a new trial date will be set.
The case dates back to June 20, 2019, when Killeen police responded to a call about a shooting victim in the 2800 block of Larissa Drive. Upon arrival, an officer spoke with a witness who said that she saw a woman — whom police identified as Wilson — shoot another woman in the stomach.
The witness told police that she saw Wilson “enter into the residence at 2804 Larissa Drive,” according to the arrest affidavit. “Officers located the victim ... lying on her side behind a 2009 Nissan Frontier in the driveway of 2803 Larissa. (She) was transported to Baylor Scott & White Hospital by helicopter with a gunshot wound.”
The witness told police that “the incident began when (the victim) placed her trash cans in front of the curb of her residence near Wilson’s 2004 Chevy Tahoe,” according to the affidavit.
The witness said that Wilson “seemed very angry and threw the trash can into the roadway.” Police said that Wilson then threw a chair at the woman before the two women allegedly started struggling with each other. Wilson allegedly shot the woman in the stomach at “point blank” range before going back into her house.
After about 15 minutes of being barricaded, police said that Wilson surrendered to officers and was transported to the Bell County Jail.
The victim was immediately taken to Baylor Scott & White in critical condition. The woman survived the incident.
Police said that cellphone and surveillance videos depicted the alleged incident and that a small black handgun was located on Wilson’s kitchen counter.
