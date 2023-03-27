Robert Blas

A Bell County district court judge declared a mistrial in a Killeen child sex assault case after the jury was unable to reach a unanimous decision.

Robert Lee Blas, 45, was indicted on May 22, 2019, on a second-degree felony charge of sexual assault of a child under the age of 17, after a girl reported that he had molested and sexually assaulted her over a period of around three years. Blas was released from jail in April of 2019, after posting a bond of $50,000, according to jail and court records.

