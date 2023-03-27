A Bell County district court judge declared a mistrial in a Killeen child sex assault case after the jury was unable to reach a unanimous decision.
Robert Lee Blas, 45, was indicted on May 22, 2019, on a second-degree felony charge of sexual assault of a child under the age of 17, after a girl reported that he had molested and sexually assaulted her over a period of around three years. Blas was released from jail in April of 2019, after posting a bond of $50,000, according to jail and court records.
The trial began March 20 in the 27th Judicial District Court, over which Judge John Gauntt presides. They then heard testimony and evidence over the course of the next three days before retiring to deliberate on Thursday afternoon.
“The jury was unable to reach a verdict,” according to First Assistant District Attorney Stephanie Newell. “The jury was released from service after 6 p.m. on Thursday.”
The investigation began on Aug. 15, 2017, when Child Protective Services first informed the Killeen Police Department of the accusations against Blas. The alleged victim was interviewed on Aug. 17, 2017, at the Children’s Advocacy Center in Belton.
During the interview, the then-16-year-old girl reported that Blas began “touching her in a sexual manner when she was approximately 14 years old and that (Blas) had sexual intercourse with (her) when the victim turned 15 years old (in 2015),” according to an arrest affidavit. “The victim stated that (Blas) touched the victim in a sexual manner and had sexual relations with the victim on a number of occasions after the first time.”
The investigation appears to have lagged for about 10 months until another KPD detective was assigned the case on June 11, 2018. The girl already had been removed from the home, according to testimony in the case on Tuesday.
