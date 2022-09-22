A jury heard from both the defendant and the alleged victim during a trial in a Bell County courtroom this week, but the jury could not reach a unanimous decision on the guilt or innocence of a Killeen man accused of stabbing another man.
Antonious Gerad Hood, 36, was indicted in 2019, on a second-degree felony charge of aggravated assault. He was being held in the Bell County Jail on Thursday in lieu of bonds totaling $53,000.
After a jury was empaneled on Monday in the 426th Judicial District Court, the jury heard testimony on Tuesday and Wednesday. After hearing closing arguments on Wednesday, they retired to deliberate.
Later, the jury foreperson announced that the jury was hung, with one person deciding on a not-guilty verdict, according to Bell County court records. A new trial date has not yet been set.
The case dates back to Dec. 1, 2018, when Killeen police were dispatched to the 5500 block of Hunter’s Ridge Trail in reference to an assault, according to the arrest affidavit. When officers arrived, they spoke with a man who had a towel wrapped around his head. The man stated that he had gotten into a verbal argument with Hood about who was going to use the bathroom first, police said.
The victim “stated that Hood then retrieved a large knife and stabbed (him) in the head with it,” the affidavit states.
Hood’s defense attorney argued on Tuesday that the stabbing was in self-defense and that Hood was improperly questioned by police.
