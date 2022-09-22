Antonious Gerad Hood

Antonious Gerad Hood

A jury heard from both the defendant and the alleged victim during a trial in a Bell County courtroom this week, but the jury could not reach a unanimous decision on the guilt or innocence of a Killeen man accused of stabbing another man.

Antonious Gerad Hood, 36, was indicted in 2019, on a second-degree felony charge of aggravated assault. He was being held in the Bell County Jail on Thursday in lieu of bonds totaling $53,000.

