Area police reports indicate:
Killeen
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 1:15 a.m. Monday in the intersection of North 2nd Street and West Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
Discharge of firearm was reported at 2:14 a.m. Monday in the 1000 Block of West Jasper Drive.
Criminal warrant arrest was reported at 9:39 a.m. Monday in the intersection of South Fort Hood Street and West Jasper Drive.
Burglary was reported at 9:55 a.m. Monday in the 500 Block of West Voelter Avenue.
Assault of a family member was reported at 11 a.m. Monday in the 3200 Block of Baldwin Loop.
Theft was reported at 3:45 p.m. Monday in the 200 Block of South Park Street.
Assault by contact was reported at 4:20 p.m. in the 400 Block of West Voelter Avenue.
Aggravated assault was reported at 6 p.m. Monday in the 1500 Block of North 38th Street.
Criminal mischief was reported at 7:15 p.m. Monday in the 1200 Block of Metropolitan Drive.
Assault causing bodily injury was reported at 7:30 p.m. Monday in the 2100 Block of Hinkle Avenue.
Assault causing bodily injury was reported at 9 p.m. Monday in the 800 Block of East Central Texas Expressway.
Possession of marijuana was reported at 10:17 p.m. Monday in the intersection of West Central Texas Expressway and West Jasper Drive.
Criminal mischief was reported at 10:19 p.m. Monday in the 3300 Block of East Rancier Drive.
Aggravated assault was reported at 11:01 p.m. Monday in 1800 Block of North College Street.
Harker Heights
Disturbance was reported at 11 p.m. Saturday in the 300 Block of West Veterans Memorial Boulevard
Fighting was reported at 1:26 a.m. Sunday in the 500 Block of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
Burglary was reported at 4:18 a.m. Sunday in the 600 Block of Arapaho Drive.
Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon was reported at 6:03 p.m. Sunday in the 1600 Block of Indian Trail Drive.
Assault causing bodily harm was reported at 9:13 p.m. Sunday in the 1900 Block of Merlin Drive.
Burglary of vehicle was reported at 8:45 p.m. Monday in the 800 Block of East Woodlawn Drive.
Copperas Cove
Accident was reported at 5:36 a.m. Monday in the intersection of Lutheran Church Road and North 1st Street.
Assailant was arrested on charge of assault causing bodily harm at 8:13 a.m. Monday in the 300 Block of East Avenue E.
Unattended death was reported at 8;57 a.m. Monday in the 3000 Block of Homer Circle.
Harassment by phone was reported at 9:53 a.m. Monday in the 500 Block of Hill Street.
Unauthorized use of motor vehicle was reported at 10:13 a.m. Monday in the 120 Block of South Drive.
Welfare concern was reported at 10:04 a.m. Monday in the 920 Block of Deorsam Drive.
Assisting another agency in arrest at 10:52 a.m. Monday in the 340 Block of Constitution Drive.
Assailant arrested on charge of assault causing bodily harm at 1:40 p.m. Monday in the 300 Block of Oak Street.
Welfare concern was reported at 1:14 p.m. Monday in the 2300 Block of Creekside Hills Boulevard.
Assault by contact was reported at 3:38 p.m. Monday in the 300 Block of Oak Street.
Assault causing bodily injury was reported at 6:44 p.m. Monday in the 300 Block of Creek Street.
Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon was reported at 8 p.m. Monday in the 920 Block of North 19th Street.
Assailant arrested on charge of assault was arrested at 9:24 p.m. Monday in the 920 Block of North 19th Street.
Unauthorized use of vehicle was reported at 8:34 p.m. Monday in the 310 Block of West Washington Avenue.
Assailant was arrested on charge of assault with a deadly weapon at 10:49 p.m. Monday in the 4800 Block of Grimes Crossing Road.
Lampasas
Lost property reported at 1:56 p.m. Monday in the 1600 block of South US Highway 281.
Compiled by Taylor Cooper
