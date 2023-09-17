The Killeen Police Department posted its August Crime Report this week showing a marked decrease in aggravated assaults in 2023 as compared to last year’s August totals.
There were 41 aggravated assaults and 187 simple assaults reported in August, with 80 aggravated assaults and 131 simple assaults reported for the same month last year. These figures represent a 48.75% decrease in assaults where the assailants used a weapon, but an increase of 42.75% of incidents where an assault was committed with no weapon reported, by comparison from 2023 to 2022.
However, the total number assaults for the entire year, so far, are down slightly compared to the same time frame last year.
KPD reported 470 aggravated assaults and 1,262 simple assaults for the first eight months of 2022. Those numbers are down slightly from 2023 with aggravated assaults down 18.51% at 383. The increase in simple assaults was only 5.07% higher with 1,326 for the same time period this year.
KPD’s “crimes against persons” statistics were up slightly at 10.46% in August as compared to last year’s numbers. Contributing to that figure is the 200% increase in rapes from three in August 2022 to six during the same month this year.
Rape reports increased 30% from January to August of this year with 52, compared to 40 for the same period last year.
The latest report shows there were four kidnappings/abductions last month with seven reported in August last year. Kidnapping/abduction numbers were up 33.33% from January to August 2023 with 28 reported this year and 21 for the same period last year.
While Killeen police have said there have been eight reported criminal homicides in the city this year, the August year-to-date report only lists six due to “a reporting error that is causing two (2) murders throughout 2023 to not be reported properly,” according to report. KPD said it is working to fix the error. The report shows 11 criminal homicides in Killeen from Jan. 1 through August in 2022.
There were no criminal homicides reported in August of this year, nor in 2022.
The totals for negligent manslaughter and justifiable homicide were also reported at zero last month with zero reported in August last year.
Robbery numbers were flat in August with five reported in August this year and five reported in August 2022. Burglaries were down 34.69% in August with 32, compared to 49 for the same month last year.
Motor vehicle theft was up by 6.38% in August with 50 reported this year and 47 reported in 2022. There was an 18.75% increase in destruction of property crime with 76 in August and 64 last year.
KPD’s “Crime against property” statistics were down slightly at 5.2% overall for the period from January to August. Robberies remained stagnant with 48 reported for this year and last year during the first seven months.
Burglaries in 2023 were up by 7.53% with 357, compared to 332 for the period from January to August last year. Larceny was down 11.12% for the first eight months of 2023 with 1,159 in 2023 and 1,304 last year for the same period. Motor vehicle theft was down a slight 5.02% from last year with 284 in 2023 and 299 in 2022.
Destruction of property was up 13.49% this year with 614 reports in 2023 compared to 541 in 2022.
In August, drug and narcotic violations were down slightly by 4.76% with 100 reports compared to 105 in August last year. Drug equipment violations were dowm at 51 in August with 62 in 2022. Weapons law violations were slightly down 6.06% with 31 in August and 33 last year for the same month.
“Crimes against society” were down by 15.23% for the period from January to August. Drug and narcotic violations went from 803 in 2022 to 653 this year representing a 18.68% decrease. Drug equipment violations were also down with 372 in 2022 and 290 in 2023. That represents a 22.04% decrease for the same period. Pornography crimes increased 53.85% from January to August with 20 reported this year, up from 13 for the first eight months of last year.
The KPD crash summary shows a total of 191 crashes for August this year and 193 for the same month last year. Of those, 75 of the crashes this year resulted in injuries, compared to 69 reports of injury in August 2022. There was one fatality crash in August for both 2022 or 2023; with nine fatal crashes from January to August this year as compared to five in the same period last year, an increase of 80%
The police department publishes the monthly crime report on its webpage at www.killeentexas.gov, under Department Transparency.
Tell that to the folks who continue to get murdered on a monthly basis. The town should change it's motto to "Killeen, a place that likes to pretend it doesn't have a downtown 😂
