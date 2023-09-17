Statistics

The August crime statistics are out from Killeen Police Department.

The Killeen Police Department posted its August Crime Report this week showing a marked decrease in aggravated assaults in 2023 as compared to last year’s August totals.

There were 41 aggravated assaults and 187 simple assaults reported in August, with 80 aggravated assaults and 131 simple assaults reported for the same month last year. These figures represent a 48.75% decrease in assaults where the assailants used a weapon, but an increase of 42.75% of incidents where an assault was committed with no weapon reported, by comparison from 2023 to 2022.

Justaguy

Tell that to the folks who continue to get murdered on a monthly basis. The town should change it's motto to "Killeen, a place that likes to pretend it doesn't have a downtown 😂

