Cecily Aguilar’s ex-husband, a former Fort Cavazos soldier, was killed in a shooting about two months ago.
Aguilar, a Killeen resident, made nationwide headlines this week after she was sentenced Monday for helping to cover up the murder of Vanessa Guillen, a soldier killed in 2020 at Fort Cavazos, known then as Fort Hood.
Keon Devonte Aguilar, 29, was fatally shot June 19 near Jackson, Michigan, in what police called a domestic incident, according to mlive.com, a website for a collection of newspapers in Michigan.
“While he was a soldier at Fort Hood, he was married to Cecily Aguilar, also from Jackson, who in 2020 was arrested in connection with the death of Spc. Vanessa Guillen, whose remains were found buried in several locations near the U.S. Army base in Killeen,” mlive.com reported. “The pair were separated at the time of the slaying and Keon Aguilar was not involved in the 2020 incident in Texas, records show.”
The news website reported Keon Aguilar filed for divorce in 2022, and the divorce was finalized on Feb. 17, 2023.
Cecily Aguilar also grew up in the Jackson area of Michigan.
Also known as Cecily Brown, she “lived in Jackson County for several years. She attended Napoleon Community Schools from fourth to eighth grade, in 2012, the district said. She graduated from Columbia Options High School in 2017, according to the Brooklyn Exponent. She moved to the area of Killeen, Texas, in 2019, according to records and her social media profiles,” mlive.com reported.
(1) comment
Very sad.
...
Life is precious, make sure if you're faced with taking a human life, its supported by the laws that allow self protection; or the laws that allow us to protect the lives of others.
...
If you have the time, remember 911 is usually a mere three taps away!!!
....
Unlike combat (as in many military actions) situations, Joe and Jane Citizen could end up before the bar of justice.
....
Try not to be in the area human vermin roam.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.