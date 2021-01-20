During a hearing for a Killeen man who has been in jail awaiting trial on a capital murder charge for years, a Bell County judge expressed exasperation with trial delays caused by COVID-19 mitigation orders.
Marvin Louis Guy, 56, is accused of shooting KPD SWAT Detective Charles “Chuck” Dinwiddie and injuring three other officers on May 9, 2014, when police served a no-knock warrant at Guy’s home on Circle M Drive.
Dinwiddie died in a hospital two days later.
Guy, who is facing the death penalty, has been held in the Bell County Jail since being booked on May 10, 2014. His bonds total $4 million on four capital felonies, including capital murder of a peace officer.
No actions were taken or motions heard during the remote hearing on Wednesday. The only delay to the start of a jury trial are the governor’s orders relating to the coronavirus, which shut down all jury trials.
“I’m as frustrated as I can get over the situation and I can’t do squat about it,” said Judge John Gauntt, who presides over the 27th Judicial District Court. “All of the courts in Texas are under these orders and we haven’t had a jury trial since before March of last year. The first time we could get in the courtroom is the first part of April, and I expect that to get rolled back again.”
During the hearing, the judge asked Guy how he was doing.
“There are a lot of legal issues to my case,” he said. “I would like to have ‘ex parte’ hearings to discuss changes to motions that I would like to make.”
One of Guy’s defense attorneys, Jon Evans, told Guy that he would be visiting on Thursday.
Guy, a suspected drug dealer, has said that he did not know it was police officers who were entering the apartment and that he fired in self-defense during the 5 a.m. raid.
Through the years, three trial dates have been set in the case, but never materialized.
Besides the coronavirus, other delays in the case have come from Guy firing his first set of court-appointed attorneys, Guy’s medical issues and his defense lawyers saying that the Bell County District Attorney’s Office was not forthcoming in sharing all the evidence in the case.
Another status hearing will be set in the case in 30 to 45 days.
“We’ll come back about every 30 days until we get in the courtroom (for a jury trial),” Gauntt said.
