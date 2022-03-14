The majority of 2022’s Killeen homicides took place in the past two weeks — Saturday being the latest, and perhaps most shocking, when two children died following a shooting in south Killeen.
Out of eight homicides so far this year, six occurred in the past 10 days, according to a Herald analysis.
A 39-year-old man has been charged in the death of two children, Killeen police announced Monday.
“On Sunday, March 13, 2022, this case was reviewed by the Bell County District Attorney’s Office and returned two complaints charging Kendrick Donnell Gaines with Capital Murder and Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon. Justice of the Peace Bill Cooke arraigned Gaines and set his bond at $2.5 million. Gaines is currently awaiting transport to the Bell County Jail,” a Killeen Police Department news release said Monday.
A 6-year-old and an 11-year-old both died from gunshot wounds following what police called a “domestic disturbance” between two adults in the 400 block of Vega Lane in southwest Killeen Saturday, according to the news release.
According to a GoFundMe account set up to help pay funeral and other costs for the girls, who were cousins, their names were Makayla Martin, 11, and Alyssa Whitfield, 6.
Police officers were responding to calls of a gunshot victim around 11:12 a.m. Saturday when they found a 38-year-old woman suffering from gunshot wounds, before being told of two children also suffering from gunshot wounds, inside a residence.
The 11-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene by Justice of the Peace Gregory Johnson. The 6-year-old was immediately airlifted to Temple’s McLane Children’s Hospital in critical condition before being pronounced dead at 12:20 p.m.
The 38-year-old female victim has been released from the hospital, police said Monday.
According to an affidavit, Danielle Gaines, the suspect’s wife, said that she was arguing with her husband before “he retrieved a firearm and shot her and two other victims.” After being shot, she said she ran to the neighbor’s house to call the police.
“Officers located the suspect in the front yard of the home and a firearm on the ground nearby,” the affidavit said.
Police also talked to Danielle Gaines’ teenage son who was in the home but unharmed. The son told police that he was in a different room of the house when the shooting occurred but he did see Gaines holding a firearm when he entered the room after the shooting.
“The juvenile male then left the home and also went to the neighbor’s home seeking assistance,” the affidavit said.
2022 Homicides
The first homicide of 2022 took place on Jan. 6, when Roderick Pollard, 41, died from gunshot wounds sustained outside Obok Restaurant & Club, 2815 S. Fort Hood Street. On Jan. 8, a 31-year-old man was found dead in the 300 block of 22nd Street.
The third Killeen homicide of the year took place on March 5, when Ketrelle Bolden, 31, died in the 1300 block of Gray Street.
Last week, on March 7, Robin Lynn Ashford, 49, was found dead when a fire crew responded to an apartment fire in the 4300 block of Lake Road. Then, on March 10, Nicholas Gage Debrum, 19, was found suffering from a gunshot wound in the 2900 block of Illinois Avenue — he was pronounced dead the next day marking Killeen’s fifth homicide.
On Friday, Neosha Johnson, 25, was found dead in the 5800 block of Redstone Drive. Then Saturday, two children died from injuries sustained during a shooting at a residence in south Killeen.
City Council Reacts
Speaking with the Herald Monday, Mayor Jose Segarra called the recent violence a “tragedy” and a “challenge.” According to Segarra, 70% of homicides are domestic in nature, making it difficult for police to act.
“It’s sad, this weekend, what happened. It’s a tragedy, especially when it involves kids,” he said.
Segarra said that identifying and acting on domestic violence situations can be difficult, he said, especially if the victim feels trapped.
“One woman reached out to me because her daughter was in a situation like that, and the challenge we had is that they reached out to police and they said there’s nothing they can do,” he said. “The reason was because the person in that situation is often the one that has to file, and even when police would go out there they would say, ‘No, it’s fine.’”
Councilman Ken Wilkerson spoke about accountability and the need for residents to take advantage of the resources that government offers.
“Generally speaking, life’s a great thing, but it can be difficult. The stresses that come along with everyday life are not something that, you know, humans throughout history are built to deal with without help,” he said. “Can we govern it away? Not necessarily; but we can offer, through government, some resources that would make that less of a difficult aspect to handle.
“I want them to feel like they’re not alone, there’s help out there for you,” he said. “I really want to see citizens come together and see that the city has the resources.”
Councilwoman Mellisa Brown replied to the request for a statement via email.
“I’m lost for words to express my sadness, frustration, anger, and concern for our city. My heart and prayers are with the families of everyone we lost to violence and tragedies.
I encourage everyone who is having mental health problems including anxiety or increased anger, or is having thoughts of hurting themselves or someone else to reach out for help. Texans can call 833-986-1919 for free, confidential mental health care. If you are military affiliated you can go through Military One Source or call 1-866-966-1020.”
The Herald also reached out to Council members Nina Cobb, Michael Boyd, Jessica Gonzalez, Rick Williams, as well as Mayor Pro Tem Debbie Nash-King, but was unable to receive an immediate response.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.