There have still not been any arrests made in a Killeen shooting that resulted in the death of Matthew Busby, whose full name was Lou Matthew Busby III, around a year ago today.
Busby, 19 at the time of his death, was found suffering from a gunshot wound in a crashed vehicle in the 4100 block of Stan Schlueter Loop on Dec. 28, 2019. He was taken to Baylor Scott and White Medical Center in Temple, where he died three days later.
Stephanie Busby, the mother of Matthew, spoke on Thursday, one year after her son died.
“It’s been a year as of today at 1:59 p.m. my son was taken from me. On that day, my life ended. My son is and always will be the best person you could have ever met. He had the greatest and biggest heart. The way he laughed, the way he smiled would just light up the whole room,” Stephanie Busby said.
She said that she wants justice for her son.
“I want justice for my son. They shot and killed an innocent young man that was 19 at the time and just starting his adult life,” she said. “It seems like no one wants to speak.”
Stephanie Busby also talked about missing her son around the holidays.
“I just had my first Christmas without my son ... And he is not here to celebrate his 21st birthday,” she said.
Matthew Busby will also not be here to see his nephew that will be born any day now and will be named after him, according to Stephanie Busby.
When her son was found shot, witnesses told officers that an older white sedan was in the area of the crash. Detectives with the Criminal Investigation Division, Violent Crimes Unit, are looking for an older white sedan, possibly a Honda.
Ofelia Miramontez, the spokeswoman for the Killeen Police Department, said Thursday that there was no update on the case.
Detectives are asking anyone who may have seen anything or has information about this incident, to contact Crime Stoppers at 254-526-TIPS (8477) or go online at www.bellcountycrimestoppers.com. You can also download the P3Tips App for IOS or Android and give an anonymous tip. All information is confidential and anonymous and if your tip leads to the arrest of those responsible, you could be eligible to receive a reward up to $1,000 in cash.
