After a Killeen man brutally killed a young girl in Temple more than three years ago, the mother in the case has now been sentenced to prison for more than a decade.
The 31-year-old woman will be spending the next 14 years in prison after being sentenced by a judge this week for failing to take steps to stop her boyfriend — Killeen resident Jadin Nunez — from beating her children, including one incident that led to the death of a 2-year-old girl in 2019.
The daughter of Temple resident Ashley Marie McAlpine was beaten to death by Nunez at a Temple home because her shoes were on the wrong feet. Shannah McAlpine was just days away from her 3rd birthday when she was killed on Sept. 22, 2019.
On March 8, Ashley McAlpine entered a guilty plea to a first-degree felony charge of injury to a child. A series of four sentencing hearings were held in May and June, during which six people testified. Finally, at the fourth hearing on June 7, Judge Wade Faulkner found McAlpine guilty and sentenced her to 16 years in prison, with credit for the over 900 days she already has served in the Bell County Jail.
McAlpine was booked on Dec. 17, 2020.
Nunez was sentenced to life in prison for capital murder after a three-day trial in 2021. Police said that Ashley McAlpine knew her children were being beaten by Nunez, but said she would not stop him, according to a Child Protective Services report.
Temple police were dispatched to a medical emergency call in the 800 block of South 11th Street. When they got there, the 2-year-old girl was found covered in bruises and not breathing. Investigators with the Criminal Investigations Unit began an investigation into the girl’s death because the cause wasn’t known.
An investigation revealed that Nunez beat and choked the child. The autopsy report said Shannah McAlpine died of blunt force trauma to her stomach, according to an arrest affidavit.
The violence that led to Shannah’s death began over shoes on the wrong feet, an investigator with Texas Department of Family & Protective Services said in his report that was obtained by FME News Service.
The family was getting ready to go to the store to get things for a birthday party for Shannah and her brother, according to the document. The girl had her shoes on the wrong feet, and Nunez then hit her on her face. She fell, and Nunez grabbed her and held her up in the air before he punched her three times in her stomach and dropped her to the floor, Ashley McAlpine told investigators.
Police said that Ashley McAlpine took Shannah from the room and put her on a bed, but Nunez came in and reportedly choked Shannah with both hands. She turned blue, but Nunez kept choking her for a couple of minutes, her mother said. McAlpine said she yelled and tried to pull him off her daughter, but she couldn’t. When he finally quit choking her, Shannah gasped for breath and curled into a “ball” position, her mother said.
At about 2 a.m., McAlpine said she woke up and Shannah was crying. She tried to get her to eat and drink something. Then she saw that Shannah’s stomach was swollen and hot — but the rest of her body was cold. She put Shannah in the shower to try to warm her up, but Shannah could not stand on her own and was not breathing right.
Soon after that was when she called 911 — at about 2:49 a.m.
Shannah was pronounced dead at 3:31 a.m.
