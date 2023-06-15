Composite Photo

Killeen resident Jadin Nunez, right, was sentenced to life in prison for killing a 2-year-old girl. His girlfriend, Ashley Marie McAlpine, left, the toddler’s mother, was sentenced last week in the case to 16 years in prison.

 Composite Photo

Editor's Note

This story contains graphic content.

After a Killeen man brutally killed a young girl in Temple more than three years ago, the mother in the case has now been sentenced to prison for more than a decade.

The 31-year-old woman will be spending the next 14 years in prison after being sentenced by a judge this week for failing to take steps to stop her boyfriend — Killeen resident Jadin Nunez — from beating her children, including one incident that led to the death of a 2-year-old girl in 2019.

