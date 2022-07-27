Kristine Whitehead, who was the subject of an Amber Alert issued Friday, is now in custody in Lampasas County; however, the whereabouts of her three children are still unknown, officials said. No bond was set as of 9 a.m. Wednesday for Whitehead’s charges of kidnapping and interfering with child custody, according to the Lampasas County Sheriff’s Office.

To help search for the children, the sheriff’s office has requested help from the U.S. Marshals Office and the FBI. Those with information should call 512-556-8255.

