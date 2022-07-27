Kristine Whitehead, who was the subject of an Amber Alert issued Friday, is now in custody in Lampasas County; however, the whereabouts of her three children are still unknown, officials said. No bond was set as of 9 a.m. Wednesday for Whitehead’s charges of kidnapping and interfering with child custody, according to the Lampasas County Sheriff’s Office.
To help search for the children, the sheriff’s office has requested help from the U.S. Marshals Office and the FBI. Those with information should call 512-556-8255.
According to the alert, Whitehead’s children Christopher Robertson II, Christine Robertson and Kristen Robertson from Kempner were last seen with her on June 3 in Kempner, possibly driving a White Toyota Tundra.
On Tuesday, Whitehead was interviewed by KXXV, the area ABC affiliate, while driving, saying she was headed back to Lampasas to turn herself in. She told the interviewer her children were safe and in a safe place.
In a statement released Wednesday by the Lampasas County Sheriff’s Office: “the ongoing situation has been compounded by Ms. Whitehead’s refusal to comply with the courts of the State of Texas. Ms. Whitehead had made numerous allegations of wrongdoing in the past several months all of which were thoroughly investigated by agencies outside our area. In each case the allegations brought forth by Ms. Whitehead were found to be without merit and false. Ms. Whitehead has been ordered by the District Court of Lampasas/Bell Counties to surrender the children to their biological father and has refused to do so in each instance citing the false allegations as her reasoning.”
Some news reports have been quoted saying Whitehead has had custody of these children for over a month.
“On June 3, Ms. Whitehead was ordered by the court verbally and in writing of the consequences of her continued belligerence and the consequence which can and will follow. The case was referred to the Lampasas County Sheriff’s Office, and subsequent warrants for kidnapping were issued for Ms. Whitehead. Ms. Whitehead has continued to dodge ... hide and keep the children from their parent,” according to the sheriff’s office.
Information was presented to the 27th District Court in Lampasas on Friday that led the court to believe the children were in mental and or physical danger, according to the sheriff’s office.
“This prompted the court to issue an order terminating Ms. Whitehead’s custodial rights and ordered the children brought before said court for their safety and wellbeing. This order prompted the alert which has been issued in and around the State of Texas,” the news release said.
