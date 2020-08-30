Mother keeps son’s memory alive while awaiting justice for his murder

One. Two. Three years.
Three years is an eternity for a mother awaiting justice for her son who was murdered during an early morning drive-by shooting in Killeen, but she has never stopped keeping his memory — and the detective’s case file — alive.
Glenroy Joseph Smith Jr., was 34 years old when he was gunned down on Aug. 25, 2017, leaving behind his fiancé and seven children.
No arrests have been made in the case.
“The children still ask about their dad,” said Smith’s mother, Catherine Scott, who lives in St. Croix. “His little girl, who was 3 years old then, still asks questions like, ‘Why did they have to kill my daddy?’ She was so young at the time but it’s fresh in her memory.”
The youngest of his six daughters was born 5 months after he died.
“She will never know him the way the others did,” Scott said.
But Smith’s fiancé keeps his memory fresh for their children.
“She shows them a lot of pictures, videos - there are some of him reading to them - so they will remember him that way,” Scott said. “For me, it hurts a lot, especially when I look at the children and he’s not there, because he was always with them. All of his children look like him, too.”
The mother keeps pictures of her son around the house so he’s always there. He would have turned 37 in May.
“I try to remember the good, but I have my good days and bad days,” she said. “I’m not over it and I guess I will never be. People say they can understand, but until you’re there...”
The family makes sure to celebrate Smith’s birthday and memorialize the day that he died.
“On Tuesday (Aug. 25) we were all at his gravesite, and other times we have released balloons.”
Scott said that her son was a positive person who showed respect for people.
“That makes it even more difficult, when I see guys out there committing crimes every day, and they’re okay,” she said.
Smith moved to Killeen from the U.S. Virgin Islands to work at his father’s business, and he also worked in lawn care.
The investigation
Killeen police officers found 34-year-old Smith with a gunshot wound when they responded to a shooting victim call at 4:41 a.m. in the 5300 block of Allegany Drive.
They said a vehicle of unknown make and model drove by and fired several shots into the home. Police said family members immediately called 911. Smith was pronounced dead at 6:39 a.m. at the hospital.
Although Scott wants to ensure the case file does not get dusty, Killeen Police Department detectives have worked dozens of criminal homicide cases since Smith died. The year 2017 saw 18 criminal homicides, with Smith being the 14th. There were 7 criminal homicides in 2018 and ballooning to 16 last year. As of July, the city had matched that number.
“Every now and then I contact the detective, just to find out what’s happening,” she said. “I don’t want my son to be forgotten.”
She said it is still unknown whether the shooter was targeting Smith or if he was in the wrong place at the wrong time, but she is certain that he was not a gang member.
The best hope for the case could be ballistics, but that is a waiting game.
“The gun that was used there may have been used somewhere else, but they have not come up with any matches yet,” Scott said. “I’m still hoping that something comes up, but it’s been a long time.”
The Herald asked the department if there are any persons of interest or other developments in the case.
“With the case still being an open investigation, particulars of the case cannot be discussed at this time,” said Commander Ronnie Supak with KPD in an emailed statement. “We ask the public to contact us or CrimeStoppers with any information about this case.”
Bell County CrimeStoppers has several ways to report information anonymously: call 254-526-8477 or visit the website at www.bellcountycrimestoppers.com. Anyone with information can call KPD at 254-501-8830.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.