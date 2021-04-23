This mother isn’t from Killeen, not even Texas, yet every Monday she checks Bell County’s felony court dockets. On Wednesdays, she scours the grand jury report for the name of the man she says murdered her 36-year-old daughter almost a decade ago in Killeen.
So far, it’s been in vain.
“I’m hoping to see his name there one day,” said Terrie Boley, mother of Candance Lee Boley. “My daughter didn’t deserve what happened to her. Nobody does. It was just vicious.”
No arrest has been made in the case — much less a grand jury indictment — even though she said Killeen detectives have had a suspect since 2015.
The Army and Marine Corps veteran was found dead on July 11, 2011, inside a small house in the 1000 block of Parmer Avenue in downtown Killeen.
“We hadn’t heard from her for days and she wasn’t returning any of our calls so we knew something was wrong,” Terrie Boley said. “We pulled up the KDH newspaper online and read the story about a 36-year-old woman found murdered in her home on Parmer.”
A neighbor had found Boley’s body after spotting several of her pets wandering outside her home and the door open.
Stalled
Every so often, Terrie Boley, of Virginia, calls the Killeen Police Department and the Bell County District Attorney’s Office to ask why almost 10 years have gone by and a suspect in her daughter’s murder remains free.
“Detectives know who murdered her but the DA has not moved on the case,” she said.
The detective on the case said it has not been presented for a grand jury.
“The Candance Boley case has been completed and was forwarded in 2020 to the Bell County District Attorney’s Office for screening,” said KPD Detective Sgt. David Fischer in an email.
The case is being reviewed by the DA’s office.
“It was re-presented to our office last year and while there is no set time for a review to take place, the complexity and presence of additional lab testing has taken some time to review,” said First Assistant District Attorney Stephanie Newell, in an email on April 19. “In a case such as this, we will update both the Killeen Police Department and the victim’s mother at the conclusion of the review.”
Semper Fi to Army Strong
Candance Boley was known as “Candy” to her friends and family. She left behind a daughter, now 20 years old, and a son, 11.
“He was very young when it happened,” Terrie Boley said.
But the mom prefers to think of the good times, and there were plenty.
“We talk about her all the time; we all have Candy-stories,” Terrie Boley said with a chuckle. “She was bigger than life. She had such a contagious laugh — you knew when she was in the room,”
It was Candy’s sophomore year in high school when the unsuspecting mom returned home from work to find a spiffy U.S. Marine Corps recruiter sitting in her living room.
“He said, ‘Your daughter is enlisting,’” Terrie Boley said. “Of course, he didn’t realize she wasn’t near old enough to ship off.”
Candy knew from an early age that she would one day earn the right to wear her own eagle, globe and anchor. Her grandfather, father and uncle are retired Marines.
“It’s in the family,” Terrie Boley said.
Candy served four years in the Marines, followed by a couple of years of civilian life.
“And then one day she said, ‘I’m joining the Army,’” Terrie Boley remembered.
But Candy became addicted to narcotics while in the Army and was discharged after having trouble making formations on time.
Her father, Gene Boley, told the Herald previously that after she was discharged, she moved back in with her parents in Virginia for a brief time, but decided to return to Killeen to be closer to friends.
Terrie Boley does not believe that the homicide was drug-related, however.
“She was really outgoing, vibrant and energetic, and she never knew a stranger,” Terrie Boley said. “I think that was her biggest flaw — she trusted everybody. In this case, she trusted the wrong person.”
The suspect was one of the last people known to have talked to her before her death, according to Terrie Boley.
Even though she lives thousands of miles away, one can find the mom at her computer, immersed in research on the City of Killeen’s murder victims.
On her blog, “Murdered in Killeen,” she writes about what she’s learned, regularly updating her website, MurderedInKilleen.com.
“As I looked backward, I realized it was pretty bad,” she said. “There also are quite a few murders that actually are solved but no arrests have been made because there’s not enough evidence or other reasons.”
The years go by but that day in 2011 is ingrained in Terrie Boley’s mind.
“After your child is murdered, you’re in a place you don’t want to be,” Terrie Boley said. “I disappeared for a few years: I wasn’t really there. I wasn’t doing anything.”
Boley since has clawed her way out of that slump, in part because of her writing and communications with family members of other Killeen murder victims, with whom she has way too much in common.
“When I first started ‘Murdered in Killeen’ in 2018, I spent a lot of time on it and I was always trying to think of new things to add, but now I spend more time researching than working on the blog,” Terrie Boley said. “I’ve learned things I never wanted to know.”
She also writes about her own experiences, including a fierce letter addressed to her daughter’s killer.
“It’s a release, but there is always more that I want to say,” Terrie Boley said. “What I can say is, ‘Here’s how I feel.’”
MurderedInKilleen.com is blanketed with photos of the city’s homicide victims and information about the lives they lived.
“I was so upset that all these people are murdered and nobody knows what they look like; nobody knows their story,” Terrie Boley said. “All of these victims are people who need to be remembered in some way.”
The website tracks solved and unsolved murders in Killeen, and the list is not short.
It tracks nearly 70 unsolved homicides in the city between 1973 and 2016.
It also keeps track of another 79 solved and unsolved Killeen homicides that occurred between 2017 and 2021.
Boley also hopes that information on unsolved murders might one day lead to closure for one of the families.
“Candy’s not the only one,” she said. “These victims and their loved ones deserve justice.”
